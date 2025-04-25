Spokane Valley Event Center completes rebrand

The owner of the Spokane Valley Event Center announced this week that it has opened following a rebrand and will now be known as the Venue by Red Rock Events.

“We wanted to create an exciting, modern event venue in the Spokane Valley – and we’ve done exactly that,” said Bob Adolfson, owner of Red Rock Catering and Red Rock Events, in a news release. “The upgrades give us the ability to host a wider variety of events in a fresh, versatile space.”

Located at 10514 E. Sprague Ave., the 11,000-square-foot facility now seats 600 auditorium-style and 400 guests for seated dinners.

Adolfson also upgraded the lighting and sound system so that the venue could host everything from a dance to corporate gatherings.

Red Rock Catering will continue to serve as caterer for the Venue.

Chef Mike Durbin and his team created a new menu that will showcase Northwest-inspired cuisine, according to the release.

The Venue is hosting an invitation-only grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 1.

“We’re proud to offer a space where families, businesses, and organizations can gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories,” Aldolfson said in the release.