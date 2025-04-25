The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
46°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Spokane Valley Event Center completes rebrand

Jordan Athos and friend Thomas Acosta hosted the first Pacific Northwest Card Show at the Spokane Valley Event Center in 2022. The event center has been rebranded as The Venue by Red Rock Events. (Courtesy of Jordan Athos)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

The owner of the Spokane Valley Event Center announced this week that it has opened following a rebrand and will now be known as the Venue by Red Rock Events.

“We wanted to create an exciting, modern event venue in the Spokane Valley – and we’ve done exactly that,” said Bob Adolfson, owner of Red Rock Catering and Red Rock Events, in a news release. “The upgrades give us the ability to host a wider variety of events in a fresh, versatile space.”

Located at 10514 E. Sprague Ave., the 11,000-square-foot facility now seats 600 auditorium-style and 400 guests for seated dinners.

Adolfson also upgraded the lighting and sound system so that the venue could host everything from a dance to corporate gatherings.

Red Rock Catering will continue to serve as caterer for the Venue.

Chef Mike Durbin and his team created a new menu that will showcase Northwest-inspired cuisine, according to the release.

The Venue is hosting an invitation-only grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 1.

“We’re proud to offer a space where families, businesses, and organizations can gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories,” Aldolfson said in the release.