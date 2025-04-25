WSU adds San Diego State transfer DL Darrion Dalton, continuing to beef up defensive line

PULLMAN – Washington State isn’t done adding depth to its defensive line corps.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from San Diego State transfer defensive lineman Darrion Dalton, who announced his decision on Friday afternoon, giving his new team its fifth commitment of the spring cycle.

Appreciate all the coaches who reached out. Go Cougs ! pic.twitter.com/hmyY2jdnUS — Darrion Dalton (@DarrionDalton) April 25, 2025

Among that crew, Dalton is the third defensive lineman, signaling that head coach Jimmy Rogers and defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs want more depth in the position group. The other linemen the Cougs have added this spring are New Mexico State transfer defensive ends Buddha Peleti and Malaki Ta’ase, both of whom announced their commitments this week.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Dalton played three years at San Diego State, totaling 16 tackles (five solo, 2.5 for loss) in 11 games last season, all off the bench. He registered a career-high four tackles (one solo) in a November loss to UNLV.

Dalton’s commitment, plus those from Peleti and Ta’ase, give the Cougs several more options on their defensive line. South Dakota State transfer Max Baloun figures to start this fall, and so could Cal Poly transfer Soni Finau or returner Bryson Lamb. But beyond that trio, WSU was thin at that position, a clear area of need that Rogers and Bibbs have sought to shore up.

Over the offseason, the Cougars lost a lot on the defensive line, including starters David Gusta (transferred to Kentucky) and Ansel Din-Mbuh (transferred to TCU), as well as backup Khalil Laufau (transferred to Houston). This spring, returner Rashad Mackenzie became one of 24 Cougars to enter the portal (many of whom didn’t figure to see much playing time), dealing another blow to WSU’s interior defensive line.

At least from a numbers perspective, the Cougars appear to be mending those issues.

A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Dalton brings a wealth of experience, playing in 23 games in three years. He hasn’t started a game, but if nothing else, he’ll provide valuable depth for WSU’s defensive front.