A Grip on Sports: What the heck is going on with the Seahawks’ draft? It actually makes sense

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This Seahawks’ draft seems like none other. In one regard. John Schneider and company are actually filling holes everyone and their uncle Steve could see.

•••••••

• Heck, even if uncle Steve needs Lasik surgery, he could see Mike Macdonald’s defense could find a use for a Kam Chancellor clone. Or a tight end who can, you know, actually catch a pass. And a quarterback better known for his running ability and team-first attitude. A guy who fell to the third round. A surprise pick for Seattle.

Sound familiar?

We have just one question about Jalen Milroe, though. Does the former Alabama quarterback he play baseball in the offseason? Wait. Another one. How does he fit in the quarterback room already populated by Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall?

Is it possible, despite Schneider’s denials Friday, Milroe could have a room of his own, just like Taysom Hill has in New Orleans? After all, first-year Hawk offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak came to Seattle from the Big Easy, where he used the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Hill in so many different spots, so many different ways, he was a position-less, all-position player.

At 6-2, 225-pounds, Milroe is a bit bigger and may be a little faster than Hill. Could he be a tight end/running back/quarterback like Hill, bringing a package of excitement to the Hawks’ new, pound-it-out offense?

We’ll see.

Just as we’ll see how Macdonald wants to use South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. And, yes, we know he wants to use him, despite the Hawks returning both starting safeties. The proof is simple. Schneider traded up to get him, sending two picks to Tennessee to get the Titans’ second-round selection (35th overall).

The 6-3, 220-pound Emmanwori has heard the Chancellor comparisons. Often. Mainly because his position coach in South Carolina was Chancellor’s at Virginia Tech. Now some 60,000 folks each fall Sunday in Seattle will make their comparisons, and let Emmanwori know how they see him.

No pressure in that.

Pressure is something former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo is expected to apply to opposing defenses in the red zone. Of all the Hawks’ needs outside the offensive line – will they take a couple projects up front in today’s final four rounds? – a receiving tight end was most glaring.

Noah Fant, the presumptive starter on the final year of his contract, is a fine blocker. But as a receiving threat, especially in the red zone, he leaves a lot to be desired. Seattle fans desired a tall, lanky target for Darnold, the newly signed starting quarterback.

Arroyo, at 6-5 and 254 pounds, may just be that guy. If he can stay healthy, something of a worry in Miami. He did last year and was one of Cam Ward’s top targets, with 35 catches, seven of them for touchdowns.

Three athletic guys with unique skill sets in two rounds Friday. Grey Zabel, a coveted guard, in the first round Thursday. Heck, if we didn’t know better we would guess Schneider hired Gallup to poll the Seahawk faithful and just drafted off the results.

Or he decided it is time to start winning more than 54% of the games again.

•••

WSU: Unlike Colorado fans, who are still waiting to see their prized quarterback be picked, Cougar aficionados heard the one name they wanted to hear called Friday. Receiver Kyle Williams, the speedy former UNLV receiver who had two productive seasons in Pullman, was picked in the third round by New England. Greg Woods has all the particulars on Williams’ selection. … Greg also has more news on former WSU wideouts, though his other story, concerning Tre Shackelford entering the transfer portal at the deadline, is a little more unexpected. … Greg’s third story? It’s about a transfer addition, one that fits WSU’s recent pattern. The Cougars added another defensive lineman, Darrion Dalton, from San Diego State. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … He also passes along a recruiting update, one that leads with Washington flipping a highly coveted offensive lineman from Oregon. … No matter how many changes come to college athletics, the dream of playing professionally at the highest level is still that, a dream. John Canzano delves into that today. … Should UNLV be the conference’s top expansion target? … An Oregon State quarterback, who said he retired, has entered the portal, along with a couple of receivers. … The Shedeur Sanders draft freefall is getting to be 30-for-30 worthy. The behind-the-scenes discussions, in all phases, would be so interesting. … UCLA added a transfer running back from Cal. … Arizona State’s roster is deep. Real deep. … With Ashton Jeanty drafted sixth overall, Boise State’s running backs see a rosier future. … San Diego State expects big things from a big transfer. … In basketball news, Washington added another player to its men’s roster. … Alijah Arenas is out of the medically induced coma that followed the USC recruit’s truck crash. … San Diego State’s starting center had his knee cleaned up. … There is an opening on the Oregon staff. … As there is on the Colorado women’s staff. … The Oregon women officially added a UCLA transfer.

Idaho: The Vandals finished up spring drills Friday, holding their final scrimmage pitting the offense and the defense. Peter Harriman was there and has this coverage. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Sacramento State added a well-traveled though rarely used quarterback from the portal. Jaden Rashada was at the center of early portal and NIL issues. … A Colorado State men’s basketball player is transferring to Montana State. … Idaho State has bid goodbye to Dylan Darling. … Weber State is saying hello to a transfer with Utah roots.

Preps: Cheryl Nichols has a roundup of Friday’s GSL events.

Chiefs: Dave Nichols was in the Arena last night. The first game of the Western Hockey League Western Conference finals. Portland was in town. In body. But the Winterhawks hardly showed up in the first period, as Spokane scored five goals. The Chiefs went on to a 10-4 victory. … Colin Mulvany has a photo gallery from the contest. … The Times has a look at Berkly Catton’s hot streak, as he is a top Kraken prospect.

Indians: Spokane was unable to crack the scoring column Friday night and fell 2-0 to visiting Eugene.

Seahawks: We have an overview story on the three picks to pass along. We also link stories on each of the three Friday picks, though we linked them above.

Mariners: Wait and see. That is our motto this morning. Last night too, as soon as we heard the news Logan Gilbert left Friday’s game with forearm stiffness. That’s often a precursor to bad news. Tommy John-surgery-is-needed bad news. But nothing is certain until the imaging is done. That should happen today. By the way, Gilbert left with a 1-0 lead. The Marlins scored six unearned runs – Dylan Moore, who hit a solo home run to give Seattle the lead, made a two-out error – in the fifth and went on to an 8-4 loss. … Hey, George Kirby is getting closer to returning.

Sounders: Three consecutive wins sounds nice. That’s what the Sounders are looking to do today against Colorado.

Reign: Seattle hopes to build some momentum as it heads to the Bay Area today.

•••

• If you are wondering why this column is on the website early today, the explanation is simple. We are in another time zone for the weekend. The house and dog were left behind with a sitter. An unpaid sitter. But that’s legal when you are related, right? Until later …