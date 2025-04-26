Danny Musovski scores again, but Sounders leave Colorado with draw

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Another goal-scoring feast seemed to be on the table for the Sounders long before kickoff Saturday.

Colorado has been scrambling to plug their gaps in goal since backup keeper Adam Beaudry injured his ankle. The club signed Nico Hansen earlier this month then lost U.S. international Zack Steffen to a one-game suspension, which he served against the Sounders.

The Rapids signed 18-year-old Zackory Campagnolo on Saturday and put him on the bench with Hansen, 23, in goal against Seattle. It was the latter’s MLS debut.

Hansen made some errors but Seattle was outwitted in the second half by the field players, leaving Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. with a 1-1 draw.

“We talked about getting shots up because this goalie is inexperienced and putting pressure on him,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “But they played well and we at times survived during the game.”

Majority of the 16,312 in attendance booed the conclusion because a possible game-winning goal by forward Rafael Navarro was waived off in the 86th minute. Referee Alexis Da Silva ruled the Brazilian fouled Sounders defender Yeimar in the box as he whipped a header into the net.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer didn’t alter his starting lineup despite designated players Jordan Morris (adductor) and Albert Rusnák (adductor) and mainstay right back Alex Roldan (quad) returning from injury.

The attack with forward Danny Musovski up top was fruitful for a third consecutive match.

“There are hundreds of examples throughout our sport where, it’s unfortunate, guys pickup an injury and the team starts winning,” Schmetzer said. “It happens. Sometimes life isn’t fair … It’s going to be driven most by who’s playing well and who’s helping the team win.”

Sounders midfielder Jesús Ferreira’s line-breaking pass to Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was key in setting up Musovski’s goal in the 45th minute. Kossa-Rienzi hustled to gather the ball near the endline and sent it back to Musovski, who stretched his right leg to direct the ball into goal with his pointed toe.

Musovski is tied with Jordan Morris with three goals this season. The backup had game-winners against Dallas and Nashville.

Morris subbed at the break. But left the match one minute into stoppage time after a 50-yard run to get forward Paul Rothrock an attempt in the 89th minute that didn’t make it into goal.

Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic slipped a shot under Seattle’s wall and past keeper Stefan Frei for the equalizer in the 54th minute.

Yeimar committed the foul that set up the free kick inches outside the box. The Sounders block jumped to deflect an aerial attempt, but Mihailovic went low for his fifth goal this season.

Schmetzer subbed on Roldan (Kossa-Rienzi) and Rusnák (Pedro de la Vega) in the 55th minute. Sounders winger Ryan Kent, who was signed in March, made his second appearance, entering the match in the 71st minute for Ferreira.

Rusnák had a strong chance to net the game-winner in the 81st minute but it flew wide of target.

Colorado (4-2-4) had multiple opportunities to score the match’s opening goal, both off corner kicks beginning in the sixth minute. Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan cleared Navarro’s shot off the line and Cole Bassett’s attempt off the second corner went over the crossbar.

Bassett had another chance in the 23rd minute when he swiped the ball from Yeimar just outside the box. But the shot hit the post.

Seattle (3-3-4) had their share of miscues that also spoiled an opportunity for a win.

Ferreira missed an open shot in the 18th minute that he chipped high over the cross bar. Rothrock crafted a challenge in the 34th minute but couldn’t get the power needed to break two defenders. Hansen deflected the shot and Musovski got a foot on the rebound but the aim was off target.

The Sounders return to Lumen Field next week to play St. Louis City. They lost 1-0 to City on the road in March. It started a four-game winless skid.