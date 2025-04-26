Eastern Washington receiver Efton Chism III signs undrafted deal with Patriots; WSU’s Esa Pole signs with Chiefs

From staff reports

The Inland Northwest has a growing presence in the New England Patriots’ wide receiver room.

A day after drafting Washington State’s Kyle Williams in the third round, the Patriots signed Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III to an undrafted deal.

Chism went undrafted despite his impressive career statistics at EWU, where he caught 346 passes for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns, including a single-season, school-record 120 receptions last season. That bested Cooper Kupp’s previous school record of 117.

Chism joins another EWU alum on the roster in Kedrick Bourne, who has spent the past four seasons with the team.

Another local standout, WSU lineman Esa Pole, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joins former Cougars Jaylen Watson and Jaden Hicks on the team.