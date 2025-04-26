Fires destroy Spokane Valley home, damage properties; suspect arrested

A man was arrested after intentionally set fires destroyed a Spokane Valley home and damaged multiple other properties early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the house fire shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of East Fourth Avenue, the department said in a news release.

Crews doused the fire and searched the home to make sure no one was inside. While firefighters were on scene, multiple fires spread out over several blocks near the original fire were discovered. Those fires damaged several properties, according to firefighters.

Patrick Erickson, spokesman for the department, said all the fires appeared intentional.

Cody J. Jensen was booked into the Spokane County Jail at about 6 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of 11 charges, including arson, malicious placement of explosives and harassment, according to the jail roster.

The Fourth Avenue home was a “total loss,” and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, the release said.

Fire department investigators and police detectives are investigating.