Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert headed to injured list with elbow strain

Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Mariners opening-day starter Logan Gilbert is being shut down from throwing for at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a grade 1 strain of the flexor in his right elbow.

The Mariners placed Gilbert on the 15-day injured list on Saturday after he underwent an MRI earlier in the day, which they said revealed a “mild” strain. Gilbert will not throw for at least two weeks and will be re-examined at that time as how to proceed in his rehabilitation.

Gilbert was lifted after three innings in Friday night’s start against Miami. He was perfect through those three innings needing just 29 pitches the first time through the Marlins batting order.

But he didn’t take the mound for the fourth and was replaced by Casey Lawrence due to forearm tightness. Gilbert said after the game that the arm felt a little tight during pregame warmups and never got fully loose.

Gilbert has been one of the most durable pitchers around since becoming a mainstay in the Mariners rotation. Gilbert has not missed a start since making his mariners debut in May 2021, he led the majors in innings pitched last season and made his first All-Star appearance.

The Mariners recalled right-hander Troy Taylor and lefty Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma to bolster the bullpen for now. Lawrence, who threw five innings of relief in place of Gilbert, continued his yo-yo on and off the major league roster and was designated for assignment.