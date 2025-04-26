Prep roundup: Shelby Swanson big day helps East Valley softball hand Deer Park first loss; Simon Rosselli throws discus over 212 at Mooberrys

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball GSL 2A

East Valley 8-2, Deer Park 7-18: Shelby Swanson went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs and the Knights dealt the visiting Stags their first loss of the season in the opening game of a doubleheader. Sierra Whitmore scored the walk-off run on a steal of third base and a throwing error.

Kapri Bailey went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs and the Stags (15-1, 13-1) bounced back to earn the split. Riley Killarzoac went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI for East Valley (9-5, 9-3).

Pullman 12-15, West Valley 6-7 : Kinsey Rees went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs and the Greyhounds (9-6, 9-4) swept the visiting Eagles (3-10, 3-8). Caylee Kappen went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for West Valley. Bailee Randall went 3 for 5 with a triple, a double and two RBIs in the opener.

Baseball GSL 2A

Deer Park 17-18, East Valley 1-2 : Ezekiel Callagan scored four runs in the second game and the visiting Stags (11-5, 10-4) swept the Knights (0-16, 0-14) in two five-inning games. Mason Watt doubled and stole a base for East Valley. Brock Berger scored three runs and stole a pair of bases for Deer Park in the opener.

West Valley 12-2, Pullman 5-7: The Greyhounds (11-5, 11-4) split a doubleheader with the visiting Eagles (12-3, 12-2). Will Focht hit a two-run single for Pullman in the first inning of the second game. Brandon Spunich scored three runs and stole three bases for West Valley in the first game.

Track and field GSL 4A/3A/2A

Mooberry Relays: At Rogers High School, Simon Rosselli of Mead threw the discus 212 feet, 3 inches for first place and shot put 52-8 3/4 for second. Rosselli was also part of the first-place 4x100 throwers relay team.

Kayli Eastham of Mt. Spokane set a season personal record in the 300m hurdles at 46.74 seconds.

Ella Brinkman of Ferris took first place in the long jump (17-1) and triple jump (25-3.75).

Makenna Ritter of Mt. Spokane placed first in the 100 with a PR of 12.22. Ritter was also part of the first-place 4x400 relay team and second-place 4x100 relay team.

Talan Hughes of East Valley took first place in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 38.16 and second place in 110 with another PR of 14.54.