A Grip on Sports: The Seahawks’ draft picks signal a change in direction and emphasis, at least on the offensive side

A GRIP ON SPORTS

• I have a few thoughts about that by the way. At least about the Seahawks’ group.

There is no way of knowing how well Seattle’s draft class will do. Not today. Not tomorrow. Maybe not even after all of the spring and summer activities are done. But it certainly seems as if the Hawks signaled their intentions to revamp their offense with their selections. And that’s something most of us who watch the them play each Sunday in the fall probably welcome.

My friend Dave Boling, who actually has a little more personal knowledge about the game, feels the same way. And he uses the fifth-round selection of fullback Robbie Ouzts to illustrate his column’s main point.

And that is? The Seahawks are going to fulfill coach Mike Macdonald’s promise to be more physical on offense.

At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, Ouzts is just a human manifestation of that vague oath. And those that stand in his way will feel that promise come to life.

Boling is right, of course. And his point is bolstered by the further addition of three offensive linemen, one of whom, Grey Zabel, should have a role this upcoming season.

It is their third-to-last pick, though, that seems to suit their goal as much as anyone. Damien Martinez.

Remember him? The Oregon State running back who allowed former Beaver coach Jonathan Smith to play the way Seattle wants to. He wasn’t huge, but he is a bruiser. A move-the-pile type of guy who can emerge from the scrum and pick up an additional 17 yards.

Yes, the Hawks’ running back room is pretty full. And Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet already have that persona. But Martinez, who spent last season at Miami, is a seventh-round steal who makes those two better by allowing Klint Kubiak to rest them more.

• Speaking of the seventh round, I’ve always been of the mind most players taken in the final group somewhat regret it. Oh, sure, they will be able to tell anyone they meet for the next 60 years they were drafted. And that’s pretty cool. But everyone who plays football at that level has the goal of making the team and, if possible, contributing. That’s usually easier if the player and his agent get to select who he signs with.

A smart duo doesn’t just chase money. They chase fit and opportunity.

• I’ve spent some time this week thinking about the Gonzaga men’s lack of activity in the transfer portal. And how most national observers see this as a failing. Maybe they are right. Maybe not.

The Zags’ activity has been limited to retention, an overlooked aspect of this transfer-and-cash-in day-and-age. But answer me this: If any college basketball team announced they had added Graham Ike and Braden Huff through the portal this offseason, don’t you believe it would be a big deal nationally?

I do. And, yes, I understand this is akin to the Mariners’ GM telling everyone they don’t have to make a deadline trade because Player A and B will be returning from injury – and that’s just as good as a deal.

Would Gonzaga be better served adding a player or two? Maybe. If the fit is right. If not, the players in place have proven they fit in. And know exactly what’s expected. There is a lot to be said for that.

• We mentioned the Mariners above. No reason. Well, sure there was one. I don’t do much of anything without a reason. Today’s? Logan Gilbert.

It seems as if the M’s ace dodged the elbow-injury missile that strikes so often in baseball these days. At least for now.

Gilbert will take a couple weeks off. Rest his “mild” grade 1 flexor strain. See how it feels. See what the imagining shows. Hopefully, he’ll be back in the rotation in late May.

WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we linked Jon Wilner’s mailbag yesterday. It ran in the S-R this morning. … Wilner also has a recap of the week in the Mercury News. … Oregon held its spring game Saturday and John Canzano was there. As were a lot of writers, who had a lot of coverage befitting one of the nation’s top programs. … Washington also held a scrimmage Saturday and Christian Caple has his thoughts. … Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round. Was drafted by Cleveland, who already had picked Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel. Interesting spot for the Colorado standout. … UCLA is winding up spring practice. … Boise State had a few players signed by NFL teams as free agents. … San Diego State added a defensive lineman through the portal. … Colorado State wrapped up spring with a final scrimmage. … The Ram’s standout wide receiver, Tory Horton, didn’t finish the season due to a knee injury. That didn’t stop the Seahawks from drafting him. … In basketball news, Oregon State’s men have added a 7-footer to their roster. … Steve Robinson wound up a long career as an assistant coach with a four-year stint at Arizona.

Gonzaga: Just who is left in the transfer portal that fits Mark Few’s needs and what he is looking for in game, size, intelligence and temperament? Theo Lawson presents some candidates in this story. … Lisa Fortier officially announced a couple of guard transfers, one we knew about – Mead High’s Teryn Gardner – and one we didn’t – Saint Mary’s Zeryhia Aokuso. Greg Lee has more in this story, including an update on WSU’s transfer addition. Also, don’t be surprised if Gonzaga has another announcement soon.

EWU: Efton Chism III took the undrafted-free-agent route by signing with New England yesterday. WSU’s Esa Pole also agreed to a deal with Kansas City. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, a couple of Montana players will continue playing at least a while in the NFL. … Montana State had the same. The Bobcats also feel they got better during the spring, though there was a late hiccup. … Portland State did not settle on a starting quarterback during spring workouts. … A Sacramento State guard was drafted by Tennessee.

Idaho: Peter Harriman looks back at the Vandals’ spring practices and what direction first-year coach Thomas Ford seems to be taking.

Preps: Cheney High runner Cameron Frenk went through an offseason no high school athlete ever wants. Heck, no person ever wants. Greg Lee tells us about the surgery Frenk had to undergo after a fist-sized tumor was discovered behind his right ear. … Cheryl Nichols has a roundup of Saturday’s competitions.

Zephyr: It was a beautiful afternoon at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday. And not just because of the weather. McKenzie Weinert’s two goals helped Spokane to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Sun. John Allison has the coverage.

Chiefs: Doesn’t matter. That’s the attitude Spokane is taking concerning its 10-4 win over visiting Portland in the WHL Western Conference title series opener. The next game is what matters. Dave Nichols has a preview of tonight’s matchup at the Arena.

Indians: Dave also has this coverage of Saturday’s 6-3 loss to visiting Eugene, Spokane’s third-consecutive defeat.

Mariners: Not only was there good news about Gilbert but the M’s put up two touchdowns yesterday and routed Miami 14-0. … The M’s called up another Logan to fill the roster spot. … A top prospect will debut soon for Everett. … There have only been 24 perfect games thrown in MLB history. Pretty rare. But not as rare as hitting four home runs in a single game. Former Mariner Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player to do that in the Diamondbacks 8-7, 10-inning loss to Atlanta.

Seahawks: Our Seattle draft links are intertwined with the column above. The Hawks have also signed some undrafted free agents.

Sounders: A third-consecutive win was not in the cards, even with host Colorado playing a newly signed keeper. Seattle headed back home with a 1-1 draw.

Reign: Seattle scored late to match the Sounders’ final score, drawing with host Bay City FC.

Storm: Training camp is about to open. There are things to watch.

There are also a lot of things to get done at home this week. Hope the weather cooperates.