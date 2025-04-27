Former Idaho standout Marcus Harris drafted by Titans in sixth round, Tommy McCormick signs with Giants

Idaho Vandals defensive back Marcus Harris (11) reacts after running a fumble he recovered back for a touchdown against WSU during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

A pair of former Idaho defensive backs landed in the NFL over the weekend.

Cornerback Marcus Harris, who spent four seasons with Idaho before transferring to California, was selected in the sixth round of the draft, No. 183 overall by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Later in the day safety Tommy McCormick signed an undrafted deal with the New York Giants.

Harris had six interceptions and 154 tackles in 40 games with the Vandals. He was just as productive with the Golden Bears, grabbing two interceptions with a forced fumble and 46 tackles last season.

McCormick, a three-time All-Big Sky recipient, finished his career with 273 tackles and seven interceptions.