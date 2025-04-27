Isuzu to use green steel in commercial vehicles made in Japan

Japan News

TOKYO – Isuzu Motors Ltd. will start making trucks with green steel, or steel produced with fewer carbon dioxide emissions, in this fiscal year.

According to Isuzu, this marks the first time a major Japanese automaker will use green steel in commercial vehicles. The initiative aligns with the growing trend toward electrifying commercial vehicles and aims to decrease CO2 emissions in the manufacturing process.

Beginning later this month, Isuzu will procure green steel from suppliers such as Nippon Steel Corp. and use it to manufacture vehicles, starting with the electric version of its Elf light-duty truck. Isuzu will also use about 1,000 tons of green steel for a research and development facility, currently under construction at its Fujisawa plant in Kanagawa Prefecture. The steel will account for 20% of the main frame.

Substantial amounts of CO2 are emitted during the production of steel intended for vehicles. Recognizing the need to make more environmentally friendly procurements, Isuzu has decided to proactively adopt green steel. The move is also intended to support the building of a domestic supply chain that includes steel manufacturers.

While green steel offers comparable performance in terms of strength and weight to steel conventionally used in vehicles, it costs more to produce. The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has launched a program subsidizing purchases of electric vehicles produced by automakers that submit plans for green steel procurement. However, Isuzu’s vehicles will not be covered by this subsidy.