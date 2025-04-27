This new tunnel has instantly become one of Oregon’s best attractions

By Jamie Hale Oregonian

It can be all too easy to heap accolades upon Oregon’s most beautiful places, but this time we really, seriously mean it.

The Mitchell Point Tunnel, which opened to pedestrians and cyclists in March, has instantly become one of the best attractions in the state.

Found on the eastern end of the Columbia River Gorge just a few miles west of Hood River, the $31 million tunnel is part of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, an ambitious project that aims to build a 73-mile bikeway through the gorge.

The tunnel is part of a new 1.5-mile segment of the state trail, though it isn’t yet connected to the other pieces such as the nearby eight-mile segment that runs west to the Wyeth Trailhead. The trail will also eventually continue east, extending from Ruthton Point to Hood River, where it will cross under the freeway. That segment is in the design phase, ODOT said.

Until the connecting segments are complete, the best way to reach the tunnel is from the Mitchell Point parking lot at exit 58 on Interstate 84. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects the lot to be busy, with just 18 spots that also serve hikers climbing the trail to Mitchell Point. No additional legal parking is available nearby, the agency warned.

Stefanie Knowlton, spokesperson for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, said officials are urging visitors not to park illegally at Mitchell Point.

“There is no parking allowed on the shoulder because it impedes access for emergency vehicles,” Knowlton said. “If the parking lot is full, there are still plenty of other great recreation opportunities nearby.”

Visitors can alternatively bike or walk east from Viento State Park to the end of the paved trail, and then walk the final 0.7 miles to Mitchell Point along a temporary unimproved trail that is open to pedestrians only. A roundtrip excursion would be about 5.4 miles in total.

Is a trip to the Mitchell Point Tunnel worth all the effort? You bet it is.

Finished in 2024, the Mitchell Point Tunnel received a ribbon cutting ceremony in November before quietly opening to the public last month. It was modeled after a historic tunnel by the same name that was blasted for the original Columbia River Highway in 1915, known for its distinctive arched windows that looked out onto the Columbia River. That tunnel was closed in 1953 because of safety issues, then destroyed in 1966 to allow the interstate to be widened.

The new Mitchell Point Tunnel features similar rock windows that look out onto the river and the steep hills on the Washington side of the water. The cut windows allow enough natural light to make it safe to walk or cycle through. A paved pathway that leads from the parking area off Interstate 84 is well graded to allow people of all walking abilities the chance to visit. There are restrooms, picnic tables and step-aside viewpoints on either side of the tunnel.

Going through the 655-foot-long tunnel is definitely a little eerie, like walking through a cave, but it is undeniably beautiful and a fascinating feat of engineering.

The tunnel may become one of the marquee destinations in the region, especially once it’s connected to the existing bike and walking paths. With great views and a distinctive design, it’s no surprise why.