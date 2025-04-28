Corps of Engineers closes recreation sites along lower Snake River

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

Staffing shortages caused by the federal hiring freeze and DOGE-linked deferred resignation program is forcing the Army Corp of Engineers to shutter 10 recreation sites along the lower Snake River.

Corps spokesperson Dylan Peters said about 50 employees of the agency’s Walla Walla District voluntarily accepted offers to leave the federal government earlier this year. The program known as Fork in the Road was pushed by the Department of Government Efficiency and its leader, Elon Musk, and was designed to save money by trimming the size of the federal workforce. But workforce reductions have consequences — the 10 sites will be closed to public use and gates, where they exist, will be locked.

“We have been unable to bring on new staff including filling some staffing shortages that pre-existed the deferred resignation program,” Peters said.

He said the agency looked at all of its recreation sites to determine which ones it could operate with fewer people.

“What we looked at was with the limited amount of staff available, where we could realistically still do patrols that have an impact on maintaining facilities that ensure the safety and security of the public and the safety and security of the facility itself.”

He said the closures are temporary but may last through the end of 2025 recreation season.

Peters said the district did not lose any employees during the federal government’s move to fire many probationary employees.

Sites in the following areas will be closed:

Lower Granite Dam and Lock

The Visitor Center will be closed Sundays through Thursdays, open Fridays and Saturdays and available for scheduled school and VIP tours.

Blyton Landing, a campground and day-use area with a boat ramp about 20 miles west of Clarkston.

The Confluence Park parking area and restrooms off the Levee Bypass near D Street in Lewiston.

Little Goose Dam and Lock

Lambi Creek Recreation Area off of Casey Creek Road downstream of Lower Granite Dam.

Willow Landing upstream of Central Ferry.

Illia Dunes Recreation Area & Habitat Management Units.

Lower Monumental Dam

Riparia Recreation Area downstream of Little Goose Dam.

Ice Harbor Dam and Lock