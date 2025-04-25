Kehlani’s Cornell show canceled over ‘antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments’

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Cornell University has pulled the plug on R&B singer Kehlani performing at its annual campus concert over her antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments.

The five-time Grammy Award-nominated artist, who has been outspoken about Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, was dropped from the upstate New York Ivy League school’s 2025 Slope Day festivities, taking place May 7.

Newly appointed school president Michael I. Kotlikoff wrote that “the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord” into the event in an email Wednesday.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration halted $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell amid the President’s ongoing anti-DEI campaign targeting prestigious universities and colleges.

Kotlikoff explained that his decision followed a meeting with members of the student board that planned the concert. According to the university leader, the students agreed that their choice had “compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event.”

Kehlani, real name Kehlani Ashley Parrish, is an Oakland-born singer-songwriter who is signed to Atlantic Records. Signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management firm last year, she has collaborated with artists such as Cardi B, Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Puth and Chance the Rapper.

An unapologetic pro-Palestinian supporter, the artist wore a jacket adorned with keffiyehs as dancers waved Palestinian flags in her 2024 music video “Next 2 U,” which included the phrase “Long live the intifada” in its introduction.

The word “intifada” translates into rebellion or uprising, which the ADL said is a slogan for “indiscriminate violence against Israel.” But others consider it a cry for liberation and freedom.

The 30-year-old “Gangsta” star is scheduled to perform at the Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage concert on June 26 in Central Park.

______