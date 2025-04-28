Three-star prep center Parker Jefferson expected to visit Gonzaga

Parker Jefferson, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center at Inglewood (California) High School, is expected to take an official visit to Gonzaga this week.

Jefferson told On3.com’s Joe Tipton he will be in Spokane Wednesday to Friday. He recently visited Rutgers.

Jefferson signed with Minnesota in November, but decommitted when the Big Ten school fired coach Ben Johnson after the season. He picked Minnesota over USC. He had numerous offers, including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Jefferson was first-team All-Ocean League after posting five 30-point games, 17 double-doubles and one triple-double. The Texas native played three years at Waxahachie High School in Texas before transferring to Inglewood High for his senior season. He averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior.

Jefferson is listed as a three-star recruit by On3 and 247sports. He’s rated No. 150 in the 2025 class by On3 industry rankings (compilation of four recruiting services).

“Parker Jefferson has good size with a frame that projects as he continues to mature,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote in Jefferson’s scouting report. “He has good hands, very passer friendly, and can receive passes in traffic. His range extends beyond the 3-point line with consistency.

“The athleticism will be a question, but he is still young with a September 2006 birthday. As he continues to grow, there is a skill and IQ foundation to build on.”

Jefferson’s mom, Carrie, played at Arkansas and his dad, Mike, played football at Arkansas. Jefferson’s brother Michael played at Iona and sister Kaylee played at Sam Houston State.

The Zags return two-year starting post Graham Ike and junior-to-be Braden Huff, who joined Ike in the starting lineup for the final three games last season. Rising 7-foot sophomore Ismaila Diagne battled through several injuries to play limited minutes in 10 appearances.

Gonzaga is looking to add to its incoming class, which includes four-star Davis Fogle, a 6-7 wing ranked inside the top 40 nationally by several outlets.

Cal’s Andej Stojakovic, one of Gonzaga’s recruiting targets in the transfer portal, announced Monday he will play next season at Illinois. The 6-7 Stojakovic was No. 35 in the On3’s transfer portal rankings.

Stojakovic had GU in his final six but trimmed his finalists to North Carolina, Stanford and Illinois on Sunday.