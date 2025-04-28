Trump administration accuses Penn of violating sex discrimination laws

Michael C. Bender New York Times

The Trump administration on Monday kept up its pressure campaign on elite universities by announcing that the University of Pennsylvania had violated sex discrimination laws by allowing a transgender woman to participate in female sports.

The finding was from an Education Department investigation opened two months ago by the agency’s Office for Civil Rights, a probe that was centered on the university’s decision to let Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, participate on the swim team. The administration halted about $175 million in federal research grants at the time.

On Monday, the administration made no mention of that funding. Instead, the Education Department said it would require Penn to strip individual athletic records from Thomas and to send a letter of apology to female athletes whose individual records would be restored. The administration also said it had demanded that the university publicly state its compliance with Title IX, the civil rights law that ensures equal access for women to education.

A university spokesperson declined to comment. J. Larry Jameson, president of Penn, said last month that the university has never had a transgender athlete policy and instead complied with NCAA policies. Jameson said his school complied with those policies when Thomas was on the swim team — and remains compliant now. The NCAA revised its rules to limit participation in women’s sports to athletes who are assigned female at birth, after Trump’s executive order in February, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

“We now comply with the NCAA policy and the law as they exist today,” Jameson said in his March statement. “We expect to continue to engage with OCR, vigorously defending our position.”

Thomas swam for two years on the men’s team at Penn. She started transitioning using hormone replacement therapy in May 2019 and met the NCAA hormone therapy requirements to swim on the women’s team in 2021. In March 2022, Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title when she won the women’s 500-yard freestyle event.

The Trump administration has targeted universities, particularly Ivy League schools, in an attempt to shift the ideological tilt of the education system, which the president views as hostile to conservatives. The administration has halted billions of dollars in university research funding as it investigates multiple schools over transgender issues, diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and alleged antisemitism.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.