78-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian hit, killed by driver in West Hills

A pedestrian who was hit by a car last week in Spokane’s West Hills Neighborhood has been identified as 78-year-old Mary Shockley, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Sunset Highway and Lewis Street, according to Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department. The driver cooperated with police and showed no signs of impairment, Strassenberg said. The driver was released without charges.

The medical examiner’s office said Shockley died of blunt-force injuries and ruled her death accidental.