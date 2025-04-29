Buck Knives hosting 20-year anniversary event on Saturday

Buck Knives will host an event for the public on Saturday to celebrate 20 years since the company moved its headquarters to Post Falls.

The company is also planning a VIP anniversary ceremony for Friday for invited guests to celebrate opening the location in 2005.

“Moving to Idaho was a pivotal moment for Buck Knives,” CJ Buck, CEO and fourth-generation leader company said in a news release. “Over the past two decades, we’ve been able to grow, innovate and continue our legacy of craftsmanship, thanks to the support of this incredible community.

For those invited, the events on Friday begin at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the public will be invited during store hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will also coincide with the debut of a new kitchen cutlery line, according to the release.

Early arrivals will have the chance to buy a 50-anniversary-themed gift bag and the opportunity to speak with Buck employees about knife selection, maintenance and performance.

The event will feature hourly giveaways, grand raffle prices, food and beverages, the release said.