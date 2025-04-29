Dear Annie: Saying no without guilt

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: More than 10 years ago, I worked with a nonprofit organization on a contract project and became friendly with a few people on their team. I genuinely admired their mission, and when I moved on, I started making a modest monthly donation to support their work. It felt good to stay connected to something meaningful, even in a small way.

Since then, we haven’t kept in real contact – no personal conversations, no catching up outside of their newsletter updates. Still, every few years, one of them reaches out with a warm message saying they’d love to hear how I’m doing. Inevitably, that conversation turns into a request to increase my donation. I agreed once, years ago, when I could afford it.

But this time is different. Finances are tighter, and the outreach feels relentless – emails, texts, voicemails, even a handwritten card. Each message is friendly on the surface, but I can’t shake the feeling that I’m being groomed for another ask. It stings a little to realize that our only connection seems to be tied to money. I’ve avoided replying because I’m torn between guilt, awkwardness and resentment. I wish they would just be direct, so I could respond honestly instead of dancing around it.

Now I’ve let it go so long that I’m embarrassed. Is it too late to say something? How can I set boundaries kindly, without feeling like I’m abandoning people I once cared about – or worse, looking like the bad guy? – Tapped Out but Torn

Dear Tapped Out: You’ve been generous – with your money and your time. But relationships built only on donation requests aren’t really friendships. You don’t owe anyone an apology for protecting your wallet or your peace of mind.

Respond kindly but directly: “I’m not in a position to increase my donation, but I still greatly admire the work you are doing and wish you all the best.” That’s honest, polite and more than enough. And if they keep pressing, feel free to stop answering. You’re allowed to say no – and mean it.

Dear Annie: In response to the column about the girlfriend who keeps falling asleep, I’d like to gently suggest the possibility that her issue might be physical rather than psychological.

A visit to a sleep clinic could be helpful. Conditions like sleep apnea, narcolepsy or hypersomnia might be at play. I’ve experienced something similar – falling asleep easily when sitting quietly – and a sleep study helped uncover the underlying cause. These clinics often conduct both overnight and daytime studies to evaluate sleep patterns and identify potential medical concerns.

It’s certainly worth exploring, just in case there’s a physical explanation that’s been overlooked. – Could Be Physical

Dear Physical: Thank you for your suggestion. You bring up a great point.

