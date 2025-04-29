Kid Rock to open Detroit Cowboy restaurant where Joe Muer Nashville was

By Melody Baetens Detroit News

DETROIT – Michigan-bred musician Kid Rock is getting back into the hospitality business with the opening of a new restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, next week.

The Detroit Cowboy is set to open Monday at 500 11th Avenue N. in Nashville where Joe Muer’s Nashville location was, according to its website, which touts the tagline “go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.”

The branding alludes to a partnership between Kid Rock and Joe Muer, an iconic name in Detroit restaurant history. Andiamo owner Joe Vicari bought the Joe Muer name and all its intellectual properties and recipes in the 2010s.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant opened as Joe Muer Nashville in 2023.

“Joe Muer Seafood in Nashville is signing off,” reads a statement on the website. “But we hope to see you at the Detroit Cowboy!”

Kid Rock promoted the Detroit Cowboy on Instagram Tuesday.

“A small group of very bad people thought they canceled me and my restaurant in Detroit in 2020 … (all they) did was hurt the city I LOVE.”

The musician licensed his name to the music-themed restaurant Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, which was open from 2017 to 2020.