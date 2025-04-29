Prep roundup: Mead boys, girls tennis win GSL titles; McKenzie Duncan tosses one-hitter for Shadle Park softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Shadle Park 13, Central Valley 1 (5): McKenzie Duncan pitched a one-hitter and the Highlanders (7-10, 6-10) defeated the visiting Bears (7-11-1, 7-9). Bethany Rinas doubled twice and knocked in five runs for Shadle Park.

University 9, Ridgeline 0: Grace Schneider and Ava Hubble homered and knocked in five combined runs and the Titans (13-5, 12-4) shut out the visiting Falcons (10-7, 10-6). Lilly Triplett stole two bases for Ridgeline.

Ferris 11, Cheney 8: Cadence Hyndman hit two doubles and scored three runs and the Saxons (7-11-1, 6-10) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (6-12, 6-10). Millie Bieto had two hits and two stolen bases for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 12, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Cadence Buscher knocked in three runs and stole a base and the Wildcats (18-0, 16-0) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-19, 0-17). Kayden Bradeen had three hits for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 9, Lewis and Clark 4: Winning pitcher Desi Startin had two RBIs and stole a base and the Panthers (17-2, 15-2) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-13, 3-13). Isabella Heister led LC with three hits.

GSL 2A

East Valley 29, North Central 3 (5): Sierra Whitmore went 3 for 3 with a triple, five RBIs and four stolen bases and the visiting Knights (10-5, 10-3) defeated the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-14). Shelby Swanson had three hits, including a home run and double, for East Valley.

Deer Park 12, West Valley 0 (5): Kaylee Reiter went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and the Stags (16-1, 14-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-11, 4-9). Elizabeth Meyers hit a two-run homer for Deer Park.

Clarkston 11, Rogers 1 (5): Aneysa Judy and Bailey Blaydes had two hits apiece and the Bantams (11-6. 10-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-14, 1-12).

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 14, Ferris 5: Caden Andreas went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and the Falcons (8-10, 8-7) beat the visiting Saxons (4-13, 4-11). Harper Dissmore hit a home run for Ferris.

University 9, Central Valley 5: Jamie Allen doubled and two RBIs and the Titans (12-5, 11-4) beat the visiting Bears (13-4, 12-3). Kamden Lanphere struck out 10 for Central Valley.

Shadle Park 10, Cheney 4: Ridge Bryant went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Highlanders (9-8, 7-8) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-12, 3-12). Brayden Martin went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mead 1: Charlie Walden went 2 for 3 with a run and the visiting Tigers (6-11, 5-10) beat the Panthers (2-15, 2-14). Cole Brown went 3 for 3 for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Mt. Spokane 2: Grant Yost went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (14-4, 12-3) beat the Wildcats (14-4, 11-4). Connor Moffit hit a double for Mt. Spokane.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

North Central 2, West Valley 1 (SO): Jack Lawson saved the first two penalty shots in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Eagles (6-7-1, 5-6).

Rogers 3, Deer Park 1: Josiah Torres scored two goals and the visiting Pirates (2-11, 1-9) defeated the Stags (4-9, 3-8).

Boys tennis GSL 4A/3A

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At Mead, in No. 1 singles, Mead’s Josh Knaggs defeated Isaac Hewa 6-1, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Peter Farley/Bryce Lynd of Mead swept Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckley 6-0, 6-0. Mead finished the season 9-0 and GSL champions.

GSL 2A

Pullman 5, Clarkston 2: At Clarkston, in No. 1 singles, Pullman’s Reed Newell defeated Chase Meyer 6-3, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Cody Whittle/Alex Whittle of Clarkston swept Neal Wang/Quincy Hawreliak 6-2, 6-0.

Deer Park 6, East Valley 1: At DP, in No. 1 singles, Deer Park’s Thayne Crossley defeated Zach Charbonneau 7-6, 4-6, 10-8. In No. 1 doubles, Lucas Neumiller/Isaac Lee of Deer Park swept Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley 6-0, 6-4.

Girls tennis GSL 4A/3A

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At Mt. Spokane, in No. 1 singles, Mead’s Lexi Mattox swept Bella Morris 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Addy Oglesbee/Stacy Wang of Mead defeated Ava Bunney/Almina Zukic 6-3, 6-1. Mead finished the season 9-0 and earned the GSL title.

Cheney 5, Shadle Park 2: At Cheney, in No. 1 singles, Shadle Park’s Danni Cozzetto defeated Victoria Baycroft 6-4, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers of Cheney swept Ella Hoerner/Jenny Meyer 6-0 6-1.

University 7, Ridgeline 0: At U-Hi, in No. 1 singles, University’s Kailee Alteneder swept Svetlana Wickham 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler of University swept Giana Longo/Elliot Edmister 6-0, 6-3.

Lewis and Clark 6, Ferris 1: At Hart Field, in No. 1 singles, host Lewis and Clark’s Tate Thatcher defeated Charlie LaSalle 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Myles Delaney/Simeon Kolarsky of Lewis and Clark swept Tacen Cobb/Luke Roland 6-1, 6-0.

GSL 2A

North Central 7, Rogers 0: At NC, in No. 1 singles, North Central’s Ava Dalton defeated Hailey Vice 6-1, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Abby Liezen/Emma Pell of North Central swept Payton Remington/Tha Dah Paw 6-1, 6-2.

East Valley 6, Deer Park 1: At EV, in No. 1 singles, East Valley’s Dahlia Autrey defeated Mikalah Schick 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Mila Benninghoff/Fasai Xiong of East Valley swept Hayley Johnson/Emma Brownell 6-0, 6-3.