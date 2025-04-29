Texas measles outbreak now over 660 cases, but fewer than 10 actively infectious

By Miriam Fauzia </p><p>and Emily Brindley Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Texas health officials reported 17 new measles cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases since late January to 663.

The state’s public health department estimates that fewer than 10 of the confirmed cases – about 1% – are “actively infectious.”

Since the outbreak’s start, 87 people in Texas have been hospitalized, and two school-aged children have died, according to the Texas public health department. Both children were unvaccinated and had no underlying health conditions.

Ten counties remain under “ongoing measles transmission” status: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.

The state’s update does not include a confirmed measles case in Collin County reported by health officials on April 23. That case, which involved a student who attends Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas – part of the Lovejoy Independent School District – is this year’s first instance of measles in a child in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was not immediately clear whether the child’s measles case was connected to the ongoing outbreak that began in Gaines County in West Texas.

Earlier this month, an adult in Rockwall County who had recently traveled to West Texas tested positive for measles. It was not immediately clear if this person’s illness is connected to the outbreak, according to a public health alert issued by the county’s health authority.

The first confirmed measles case in Rockwall County, which was reported in late February, is not believed to be connected to the West Texas outbreak either.

Measles cases in Oklahoma and Mexico are linked to the West Texas outbreak. Tuesday’s update does not include the rise of viral cases in these two states. New Mexico reported 66 cases as of April 25, and Oklahoma reported 12 cases as of Tuesday. Together with Texas, the measles outbreak has grown to 741 cases.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads mostly among unvaccinated people. The two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing illness.

In the decade before the vaccine became available in the U.S., millions of people were infected with measles each year, an estimated 48,000 people were hospitalized each year and an estimated 400 to 500 people died each year, according to the CDC.

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, due to high vaccination rates. There have still been outbreaks since then in communities with low vaccination rates.

Experts have said that the ongoing outbreak that began in West Texas may threaten the country’s elimination status.

The vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone, beginning at about 12 months of age. People who are immunocompromised or pregnant are not advised to take the vaccine.

Staff writer Lilly Kersh contributed to this report.

