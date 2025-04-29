The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Trump gets thumbs down in polls as he marks first 100 days

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 7. (Tribune News Service)
By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump is getting a big thumbs down from Americans in polls on some of his controversial key proposals as he marks 100 days back in the White House.

Outsized majorities of Americans told a new ABC News/Washington Post survey released Tuesday that they do not support Trump’s controversial plans to annex Canada and Greenland or to attempt a run for a third term in the White House in 2028.

A whopping 86% of those surveyed oppose the United States trying to take control of Canada, which Trump has repeatedly vowed will become the 51st state.

A somewhat smaller total of 76% oppose gobbling up Greenland, the vast, mineral-rich Arctic island that is a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Support for the annexations are mostly limited to Republicans, with nearly half of self-identified GOP voters backing taking over Greenland. Only a tiny 3% of Democrats and 20% of independents agree.

When it comes to Canada, just 27% of Republicans want the north-of-the-border neighbor to become the 51st state, compared to 9% of independents and 4% of Democrats.

Interestingly, Democrats and independents are far more likely to take Trump seriously about the annexation plans, with a large majority of Republicans saying he’s not serious about the Canada plan.

The vast majority of Americans also oppose the idea Trump has floated of seeking a third term, which is barred by the constitution’s 22nd Amendment.

Some 80% of those surveyed oppose Trump serving a third term, although 38% of Republicans back the idea, the poll says. Just 3% of Democrats agree that Trump should serve a third term.

Americans are also unhappy with his proposal to send convicted criminals who are U.S. citizens to serve prison terms in foreign countries, with 66% opposing the idea.

It does get traction among Republicans, with 57% in support.Trump floated the idea after deporting hundreds of undocumented immigrants to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

The ABC/Washington Post poll results emerged as a raft of surveys timed to the 100-day mark show only about 4 in 10 Americans approve of how Trump is handling the presidency, and his ratings on the economy and trade are lower than that.

A 59% majority of the public now says Trump’s policies have made the economy worse, according to a CNN poll released Tuesday. That figure is up from 51% in March and similar to the worst numbers posted by former President Joe Biden saw during his unpopular presidency.

Overall, 69% of those polled say the American economy is likely to slip into recession in the coming year, with a third saying a downturn is “very likely.”

Just 34% of Americans call themselves enthusiastic or optimistic about the economy. About 29% say they’re pessimistic, while 37% admit they’re downright afraid.

The abysmal polling results are historically bad for a president who should still be basking in a popular honeymoon period. Even Biden was coasting with the support of nearly 60% of Americans four years ago in the spring of his first year in the White House.

Despite the grim political news, Trump is framing his first 100 days as a historic success worth celebrating.

He spent most of the morning reposting testimonials from supporters proclaiming his policies as ushering in a “Golden Age” of American economic growth and prosperity

The president was poised to head to a working-class town near Detroit in the battleground state of Michigan where he planned to rally the MAGA faithful Tuesday evening.