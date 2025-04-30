Community Cookbook: Cinco de Mayo for the win

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Imagine being a contestant on the hit television game show, “Jeopardy.” For the win and with a million-dollar prize on the line, Alex Trebeck articulates the clue: “Cinco de Mayo.” You think for a moment, then write your answer on the card before you. When prompted, you confidently display your answer: “What is Bronx slang for ‘hold the mayonnaise?’ ” The buzzer buzzes, the audience gasps and the million-dollar prize – so close you can almost taste it – painfully fades away. Today’s brief history lesson is for you.

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, commemorates the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The holiday is often confused with Mexican Independence Day, which occurs on Sept. 16. In the battle, the Mexican force, outnumbered and poorly equipped, successfully defended the town against the French. The victory bolstered Mexico’s long struggles for independence from Spanish and French rule.

Cinco de Mayo has grown into a notable holiday here in America. It’s a celebration of Mexican culture and its many contributions to the melting pot that forms American culture. Those contributions are not insignificant.

Celebra, es el Cinco de Mayo!

The Bell’s 5-Layer Burritos

I first ate a Taco Bell 5-layer burrito when they debuted. It was “muy bueno!” So, I created a homemade version, and here it is. Use any taco seasoning and refried beans you like, but the Taco Bell products work very well here. A fine-meshed potato masher will give the meat just the right consistency.

1 pound lean ground beef

¾ cup water

1 packet taco seasoning

12 (8-inch) flour tortillas

¾ cup nacho cheese

2¼ cups refried beans

¾ cup shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack or Mexican blend cheese

¾ cup sour cream

Salsa (optional)

Brown the ground beef in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, using a spatula or spoon, then potato masher to break up the meat to a fine consistency. Drain and discard the fat. Combine the water and seasoning with the ground beef. Bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the water evaporates, stirring occasionally. For each burrito, heat a tortilla in a microwave oven until pliable, about 10 seconds in a 1,000-watt oven. Spread 1 tablespoon of nacho cheese, 3 tablespoons of refried beans, 1 tablespoon of shredded cheese, 3 tablespoons of taco meat, then 1 tablespoon of sour cream evenly in a 2-inch width along the centerline of the tortilla, to within an inch-and-a-half of each end. Fold the nearest flap over the filling. Compress the filling by lightly dragging the folded flap back slightly. Fold the uncovered portion of both ends of the tortilla over the folded flap, then roll the folded portion with the filling over the remaining flap, leaving the seam facing down. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Heat the burritos in a skillet, oven, or microwave oven (use a microwave grill for the best results) before serving. Serve with salsa on the side, if preferred.

Notes: Warm the meat and refried beans to make them easier to spread.

Yield: 12 burritos

Speedy-Quick Fiesta Rice

This recipe is inspired by one posted on the Minute Rice website for Mexican rice. The rice was visually impressive and cooked up in just several minutes. A few changes to the recipe worked out quite nicely. Instant rice has an interesting taste and texture, and it’s convenient.

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ cup finely chopped jalapeño or green bell pepper

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

¾ cup warm chicken broth

½ cup smooth red salsa

¾ cup instant white rice

⅓ cup drained canned yellow corn

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro leaves

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion and salt. Cook for 1 minute, then stir in the jalapeño or green bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute more, then stir in the red bell pepper. Cook until tender but still slightly firm, about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the broth and salsa. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Stir in the rice and corn and return to a boil. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and remove from the heat. Let sit for 16 minutes. Stir in the cilantro.

Yield: About 3 cups

Gringo’s Ceviche

Traditional ceviche involves marinating raw seafood with citrus juice. The acidity of the juice “cooks” the seafood. This practice has always bothered me a little. What if there is too little citrus juice, or enough time to cook the raw seafood isn’t allowed? A person would be eating sushi on a tortilla chip without knowing it! This recipe takes a safe shortcut by using imitation crab and cooked shrimp. It tastes pretty good and is easier to make than traditional ceviche. Serve this delicious seafood appetizer/salad with tortilla chips or waist-friendly lettuce cups.

¼ cup fresh lime or lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

⅓ cup, sliced into ⅜-inch pieces, white, red, or sweet onion

⅓ cup, sliced into ¼-inch pieces, yellow bell pepper

3-4 tablespoons, seeded and sliced into ⅛-inch pieces, serrano chilies

1 cup, seeds and juice removed, sliced into ⅜-inch pieces, Roma tomatoes

8 ounces coarsely shredded or ⅜-inch cubed imitation crab

8 ounces shelled, deveined, cooked shrimp, sliced into ½-inch pieces

½ cup very finely chopped cilantro leaves

Make the dressing by combining the first 4 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl and refrigerate. Prepare the next 4 ingredients (through tomatoes), adding to the dressing to marinate as prepared. Prepare the imitation crab, shrimp, and cilantro. Add to the bowl and stir well (there should be some standing liquid in the bottom). Cover and refrigerate for a couple hours or more , stirring occasionally, to allow the flavors to blend. Stir well and taste. Add citrus juice and/or salt, if needed. Stir well before serving.

Notes: Keep the ceviche cold. Louis Kemp Crab Delights, Trans Ocean Crab Classic, and Kanimi are top-rated imitation crab brands (flake-style is the easiest to shred). Other types of cooked seafood can be substituted or used along with imitation crab and shrimp.

Yield: About 6 cups

Roasted Chili Salsa

Here’s a quick and tasty salsa that imparts a wonderful roasted flavor. Excessively blackening the vegetables will give the salsa a bitter, burnt taste. Reduce the salsa’s heat by reducing or omitting the serrano chilies, or increase the heat by using more. Feel free to choose your poison.

2-3 Anaheim or California chilies

3 serrano chilies

1 jalapeño pepper

⅛-¼ wedge medium white onion, peeled

2 large unpeeled garlic cloves

1 (14½-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon granulated sugar

⅛-¼ teaspoon ground cumin

2-3 teaspoons minced cilantro (optional)

Roast the first 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a shallow pan about 6 inches below a broiling element until browned on both sides, with some blackening, removing the garlic before it blackens. Place the vegetables in a container and cover. Let cool for 10 minutes. Cut the stem ends off of the chilies and peppers. Remove and discard the seeds and veins, if preferred. Don’t peel them. Remove the garlic peels. Place all ingredients, except the cilantro, in a blender and purée. Stir in the cilantro, if used.

Notes: Taste and stir in cayenne pepper after the puréeing for more heat. The salsa can dress enchiladas, chilies rellenos, Mexican rice, and other dishes.

Yield: About 3 cups

