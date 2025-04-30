Indians’ bullpen shuts down Dust Devils in win

From staff reports

PASCO — Timely situational hitting and a dominant bullpen performance were enough to carry the Spokane Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils in a Northwest League baseball game on Wednesday at Gesa Stadium.

Spokane reliever Alan Perdomo (2-0) entered with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the bases loaded, but he induced a flyout to end the Dust Devils’ threat and preserve a two-run edge.

Indians relievers Davison Palermo, Cade Denton and Welinton Herrera each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game. Herrera’s save was his fourth this season.

Aidan Longwell’s run-scoring double gave Spokane a 1-0 lead in the first, but Tri-City pulled even in the second with Matt Coutney’s solo homer to left-center field.

Longwell gave Spokane the lead for good in the third inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Joe Redfield for a 2-1 edge.

Braylen Wimmer doubled to right in the fifth for the Indians to drive in Jared Thomas and provide the final margin.