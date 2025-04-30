Mom kills 12-year-old son in crash and blames it on his girlfriend, WA cops say

Helena Wegner Bellingham Herald

A mom crashed her vehicle, killing her 12-year-old son, and blamed it on his girlfriend who wasn’t at the scene, Washington deputies said.

Authorities responded to the wreck at about 1:45 a.m. April 27 in Auburn, Washington, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a probable cause statement.

The 38-year-old woman drove her 2018 Mercedes off the roadway, slid onto another street before hitting a ditch, which caused the car to “launch into the air for approximately 150 feet,” deputies said.

Her car then flipped at least once before coming to a rest about 700 feet from where it first went off the road, deputies said.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, and the woman was ejected from the car, deputies said.

When authorities got to the scene, the 38-year-old woman was performing CPR on her son, deputies said.

Authorities and medical responders took over CPR, but he was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies said the woman smelled like alcohol, and she told them she had been drinking earlier that evening.

They also discovered an empty vodka bottle near the crash, authorities said in the document.

The woman said her son’s girlfriend had been the one driving, but she wouldn’t tell deputies her name, according to court documents.

Deputies said they determined the mom had been driving based on evidence at the scene.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Her blood test results are pending following the crash, deputies said.

Auburn is about a 30-mile drive south from Seattle.