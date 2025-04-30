Prep roundup: West Valley’s Aubrey Matthew dominates sprints; Nick Elliot drives in four for North Central baseball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A

North Central 17, East Valley 4 (5): Nick Elliott had three hits, including a triple and double, and four RBIs and the Wolfpack (10-9-1, 8-8-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-17, 0-15). Colby Bergman doubled twice for East Valley.

Clarkston 9, Rogers 2: Otis Phillips drove in three runs and the Bantams (9-7-1, 9-7-1) beat the visiting Pirates (3-15, 3-13). Hayden Line and Jacen Farrally had two hits apiece for Clarkston.

West Valley 8, Deer Park 1: Carsen Gaumer pitched five no-hit innings, Noah Clause drove in four runs and the visiting Eagles (13-3, 13-2) defeated the Stags (11-6, 10-5). Ollie Spencer stole three bases and scored two runs for West Valley.

Track and field GSL 2A

East Valley at Rogers: Veronica Garcia of East Valley won three events – the 200-meter run with a PR of 25.70 seconds, 400 (1:02.51) and 800 (2:48.51).

Michael Sanders of Rogers won the 200 with a PR of 22.29. Sanders took second in the 100 (11.03).

Jadyn Thomas of East Valley won the shot put (33 feet, 2 inches) and javelin (111-10) and took third in the discus (88-2).

Pullman at Deer Park: Rylee Pfeifer of Deer Park won the 100 with a season-best 13.78 and was second in the 200 at 28.32 . Pfeifer was also part of the first-place 4x200 relay team.

Samuel Sears of Pullman threw the shot put 44-7 1/2 and the discus 136-2, winning both. Sears placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 124-2 1/2.

Clarkston, West Valley at North Central: Aubrey Matthew of West Valley dominated the sprint events, winning the 100 (13.19 ), 200 (26.46 ) and 400 (1:01.11). She was also part of the first-place 4x400 relay team.

Kendee Kime of Clarkston won the long jump (15-1) and triple jump (32-11).

Channing Wu of West Valley won the 100 in 11.80 and the 200 in 23.80 . Wu was also a member of the winning 4x400 relay team.

Hunter Maynard of North Central won the high jump with a PR of 5-10.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 4, University 1: Villami Finau had a hat trick in the first 26 minutes and the visiting Blackhawks (6-7, 4-4) beat the Titans (2-10-1, 2-6).

Gonzaga Prep 5, Shadle Park 1: Alex Wood scored a goal and had two assists and the Bullpups (7-5-1, 6-2) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-11-1, 0-8). Jospin Imona scored for Shadle.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Ezra Jensen scored the winner and the visiting Tigers (12-1-1, 7-1) beat the Wildcats (8-4-1, 5-3). LC will have the opportunity to clinch the GSL title Friday night at Ridgeline.

Central Valley 2, Ridgeline 1: Noah Lang and Kevin Ng each scored and the Bears (7-5, 5-3) defeated the visiting Falcons (9-5, 7-1).

Ferris 3, Mead 1: The visiting Saxons (2-9, 1-7) defeated the Panthers (4-8, 3-5).