This day in history: Golf superstar Jack Nicklaus played in Spokane with charming young golfer. Two toddlers made a sweet escape

Two golf superstars, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, took part in a charity benefit match at the Spokane Country Club, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 30, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two golf superstars, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, took part in a charity benefit match at the Spokane Country Club.

More than 5,000 spectators jammed the course to watch Miller shoot a 64, only one stroke above the course record. Nicklaus shot a 69, yet he was a clear winner with the crowd. Nicklaus, “the Blond Bear,” appeared to be “more concerned with relating to the fans who mobbed after him and revealed a clever wit.”

When his ball bounced harmlessly off a gallery member and almost on to the green, he walked up to her and grinned, “I really want to thank you.”

Miller proved to be a quick with the repartee as well. It was his 28th birthday, and when asked what he wanted for a present, he said, “I’d like me some Bear meat.”

They were paired with Rod Funseth, Spokane homegrown touring pro, and Gene Carbery, the host pro.

From 1925: Joan Louise Bungay, 2, and Joe Lippert, 3, were found safe and sound after “the whole police department and most of the neighbors” had been searching for six hours.

They were toddling along at Second Avenue and Adams Street, more than 10 blocks from home.

Joe told his parents they were playing in the Bungays’ backyard when they decided that what they really needed was some candy at the grocery store. But then they lost their way and kept heading downhill toward the city center.

When they were finally spotted, Joe was clad only in his underwear, because, he said, he got hot and decided to discard his overalls.

The toddlers were unharmed, except for the mosquito bites covering Joe’s bare skin.