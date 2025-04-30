Two hikers swept away while trying to cross rushing creek, Washington cops say

By Helena Wegner Bellingham Herald

Two hikers tried to cross a fast-moving creek and were swept away in Washington, deputies said.

The men texted 911 asking for help at about 3:30 p.m. April 28 on the Icicle Creek Trail near French Creek, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They crossed the creek with “heavy run-off flow” and got carried away in the water, deputies said.

Deputies said the 21-year-old hikers reported injuries to their lower bodies, including a broken toe.

The hikers waited on the shoreline for help as a rescue team hiked about 1.5 miles to reach them, deputies said.

They were found with minor injuries.

However, rescuers faced problems getting them to safety.

“The trail bridge was no longer passable” and the water was moving fast in the creek, so rescue teams used a rope system to safely get everyone across, deputies said.

They got to the trailhead at about 10 p.m.

Chelan County is in northern central Washington.