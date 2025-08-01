A Grip on Sports: August rumbles in with clouds and overcast, a situation that seems appropriate considering the deluge of football that comes at the end

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The first weekend of August is upon us. And reminds us, in the sporting sense, the last full month of summer is akin to riding Silverwood’s Tremors. It starts slowly. Bumpy. But it picks up speed and ends with an adrenaline rush.

•••••••

• Much of this month is a buildup. For baseball’s pennant races. The NFL season. College football’s. Too bad the only one with any sort of payoff is the last one. Everything else is just prelude for September and beyond.

Heck, even the pro golf that dominates the month, the Fed-Ex playoffs, has been devalued over the years. Ever since the PGA Championship left the neighborhood and moved into May’s swankier community, the Tour’s month has featured little more than a money grab.

Thankfully, the regional outlook has been injected with some rocket fuel. The Mariners decided to shoot for the stars at the MLB trade deadline.

The team put its Saturn V lineup on display at T-Mobile for the first time Thursday night and blasted past A.L. West rival Texas 6-0. A great way to end July, don’t you think? And a great way to introduce the newcomers to the old place, which has yet to witness a World Series game.

OK, I’m getting ahead of myself. That’s for October. For August? Well, the whole month will be a referendum on the trade-deadline deals. And whether Seattle’s baseball fans can have nice things. It starts this weekend with three more games with the Rangers on Root. Tonight at 7:10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 1:10.

But please make certain your seatbelt is tightened securely. Despite all the high praise – the M’s are basically the only American League team whose deadline moves earned consensus A grades – of the needed upgrades, Houston, the Rangers and the rest of the A.L. contenders are not going to roll over.

• Even if the star grabbing M’s flame out, at least the month finishes with college football all over your TV.

The Cougars and Vandals get it started, for these parts anyway, the last Saturday of the month. Their Aug. 30 season opener in Pullman kicks off at 7 p.m. on The CW. The Huskies are just 60 minutes later, hosting Colorado State in a Big Ten Network-broadcast game. And, no, I am still not used to UW in the Big Ten.

Between now and then? Let’s just take it as it comes, OK? Friday by Friday.

For this weekend, besides the M’s there is, well, not a lot. If you are a track and field fan, which rating numbers tell us there are not many of you, the USATF Championships are underway in – where else – Eugene. You can watch on NBC on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday’s broadcast is preceded by another Olympic-sized event, the World Swimming Championships from Singapore. NBC has that as well, starting at 11 a.m.

If you are looking for something a little off the beaten track, the month’s onslaught of Little League baseball games on ESPN begins Sunday at 11 a.m. with regional action.

As for golf, there might be a little more local interest this weekend considering Clarkston’s Joel Dahman, he of the bucket hat, slammed down quite a few putts Thursday at the Wyndham Championships in North Carolina. He shot a 61 and led by a stroke when the day ended. A good result – CBS has the weekend broadcast, with a noon start each day – and Dahmen punches his ticket to the Tour’s money booth, the Fed Ex playoffs.

• I’ve already mentioned the universal love sent the Mariners way concerning their deadline deals. It rivals anything the city has received since the World’s Fair. But that and $7.68 will get you a Cinnamon Dolce Latte at Starbucks. Nothing more. Still it’s worth reveling in for a while.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, writing for The Athletic, had this to say about the acquisitions:

“The Mariners were huge trade deadline winners, filling their most significant team needs on the infield corners by acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks in separate deals – and to land the pair, they didn’t even have to give up their very best prospects. … The Mariners also bolstered their bullpen with lefty Caleb Ferguson, who ranks in the 97th percentile or higher in hard-hit rate, barrel percentage and average exit velocity. Jerry Dipoto was under some pressure at this deadline, and he delivered. In my opinion, the Mariners are now the favorites to win the AL West and they have a real shot to win that elusive first World Series in franchise history.”

Welcome to August everyone. It may well be the best rollercoaster you’ve ever ridden.

•••

WSU: Speaking of rollercoasters, preseason camp practices are like them in a lot of ways. College football players have their ups and downs and it shows on the practice field. Yesterday in Pullman? It was, according to Jimmy Rogers, an up day. At least for the tight ends and cornerbacks, as Greg Woods relays in this story. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano empties his notebook with thoughts concerning the conference’s future. … The second day of Washington’s football training camp practice was a lot like the first day. Only better, at least for the defense. … Oregon State is betting a lot this season on its new quarterback, Maalik Murphy. He will need a healthy offensive line in front of him. … Oregon is betting it can replace nine defensive starters who have moved on. … The Ducks proved my adage again. Recruiting never stops. … The Colorado defense is trying new things in camp. … Utah is trying to identify its offensive playmakers. … Arizona State is planning an indoor practice facility that can double a pregame tailgate site, a la WSU’s Hollingbery Fieldhouse. … Arizona feels it has a reliable backup quarterback. … Boise State will have a new look up front defensively. … Fresno State will have a new look down the road when its praised 2026 recruiting class gets on campus. … San Diego State has improved its athleticism at one key position: quarterback. … Colorado State opens training camp with questions to answer. … Utah State shows us all recruiting never stops. … In basketball news, Colorado’s men fell to the Australian National Team in a tight game. … I wonder if other coaches will do what Utah State’s head coach is doing. Putting up his own money for recruiting. He also threw a surprise scrimmage party for Aggie fans. … The Buff women were able to attract another Big 12 player to Boulder. … Stanford thought inside the shoe box when picking its new athletic director. The Cardinal have hired former Nike CEO and PayPal chairman John Donahoe. … Finally, the College Sports Commission and the House attorneys have agreed on what outside NIL collectives can do. And what they can’t. Next stop: litigation about fair market value.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, CBS Sports expects Saint Mary’s to regress this season.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, after being unable to play last season, a Montana senior wants to go out on top. … Montana State has a new indoor practice facility. It seems a good idea to have one in Bozeman. … Idaho State coach Cody Hawkins talked with the local newspaper. … Cal Poly opened practice Thursday. So did Utah Tech, which joins the conference in 2026. … Portland State is far enough into training camp it will hold a scrimmage today.

Indians: There are few ways to win a baseball game when you give up eight runs. And none if you are shutout. Both happened to Spokane last night at Avista. Dave Nichols has the coverage of the 8-0 defeat. …There was one win though. Former Indians’ standout Ian Kinsler returned to Spokane to throw out the first pitch. Dave has that story as well.

Preps: We mentioned Andrew Kittredge’s trade from Baltimore to the Cubs yesterday. There is a story about the former Ferris High star in the S-R today.

Seahawks: Good thing Charles Cross is a veteran. After all, veteran left tackles seem predisposed to skip a lot of training camp. Cross will do that this season, but not because of choice. He had surgery on a broken finger. He is expected back by the season opener. … The Russell Wilson trade. The gift that keeps on giving. … There are always stories this time of year on longshots hoping to make the roster.

Sounders: Seven goals in a half? That’s pretty good, isn’t it?

Mariners: The 6-0 win? It was built on the strength of George Kirby’s start and rookie Cole Young’s hot bat. Oh, did I mention Cal Raleigh hit his 42nd home run too? Suárez better get going if he wants to catch his teammate. …Bringing Suárez back to Seattle means a lot of things. One of them? It meant a party on the plane ride home from Sacramento. … Here are more ratings of the M’s trade deadline pickups.

Storm: It seemed like a good time for a trade report card. At least to someone.

•••

• Clouds? Overcast? Spokane is socked in today. Hope that isn’t some sort of omen about the M’s playoff chances. There was nothing but clear skies Thursday. Until later …