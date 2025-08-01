Father, daughter found liable for man’s death at Lewiston Rosauers

By Dean Ferguson Lewiston Tribune

A jury awarded $6.25 million in punitive damages to family members of a man killed by his ex-father-in-law in February of 2021.

The four-day wrongful death civil lawsuit ended Thursday in Lewiston with the killer’s daughter also found to be responsible.

Family members of the late John Mast called the verdict “vindication,” proof that he was innocent.

The jury in Nez Perce County’s Second District Court agreed James Brashear, 71, and his daughter, Rebecca Brashear-Mast, were liable for “actions” causing 40-year-old John Mast’s death.

“We were here to see our brother John vindicated of all the injustice,” said Sam Mast, 49, of California.

He was among more than a dozen supporters who traveled to Lewiston for the trial. Family members were silent as the verdict was read, but hugged each other when Judge Mark Monson released the jury.

Mast was killed in the Lewiston Rosauers parking lot by James Brashear, who is serving 15 years in prison after a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter in 2023.

Rebecca Brashear-Mast was never charged for involvement in the killing. However, the jury rejected her claims of having no knowledge of her father’s intentions. They ordered her to pay $4.55 million, with her father on the hook for the other $1.7 million. In her closing statement, she described herself as “just a mom trying to defend herself.” And her father continued to claim to have acted impulsively and alone.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys, Kevin L. Hickey, of Arkansas, and Joseph C. Miller, of Boise, created an argument based on circumstantial evidence the killing was no unplanned act to save his grandchildren from a predator, as Brashear claimed. Attorneys convinced the jury Rebecca Brashear-Mast set up her ex-husband by emailing him to meet her in the Rosauers, near the library dropoff box, to hand over the children, when she knew her father was armed and gunning for him.

The email, they argued, was uncharacteristic cooperation from her, and she was a few minutes late when she arrived to hand over her children, allowing James Brashear – who she knew traveled with a gun and who had told her she wouldn’t have to worry about anything – to lay in wait for John Mast.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Sam Mast said he doubts the Brashears have much money. But that wasn’t the point.

During the trial, plaintiffs’ attorneys included as a witness a detective who worked for 1½ years on the allegations that Rebecca Brashear-Mast levied against John Mast during their acrimonious custody dispute. The detective found “zero evidence” Mast was guilty. Another witness was a social worker who described Mast as a loving father who doted on his children. Testimony from three family members described John Mast as a patient, gentle and hard-working father.

“The jury made a resounding statement that Rebecca was the real problem,” Sam Mast said.