Spokane Indians offense sputters again; Hillsboro wins third in four games 4-2

For the second game in a row, the Spokane Indians starting pitcher was making his first start with a new organization. And for the second game in a row, the Indians took an “L” to the team with the worst record in the league.

Left-hander Griffin Herring, who was acquired by the Colorado Rockies from the New York Yankees along with Thursday’s starter Josh Grosz in exchange for MLB third baseman Ryan McMahon, left a tied game after three innings.

But the bullpen couldn’t keep it there, and the offense couldn’t bail him out.

Slade Caldwell singled home the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and the Hillsboro Hops topped the Indians 4-2 in a High-A Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

Hillsboro (11-23) has taken three of the first four games of the six-game series. The Indians (17-17) have scored just seven runs in the series and 22 in their last 10 games.

Herring allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He threw 53 pitches – 36 for strikes – in a shortened start due to a long layoff between the all-star break and trade deadline.

The Indians put runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth inning, but Aidan Longwell grounded out to end the game.

Spokane took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on Caleb Hobson’s two-run single. But Hillsboro tied it on Angel Ortiz’ RBI double in the third.

Reliever Hunter Omlid took over for Herring in the fourth and loaded the bases with no outs on a walk and a pair of singles. He struck out Anderdson Rojas, but Caldwell’s hard grounder got through the middle and Ben McLaughlin scored the go-ahead run.

Hillsboro added an insurance run in the eighth off reliever Francis Rivera.

Spokane went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Avista Stadium.