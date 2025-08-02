2 Washington state road trips with ‘stunning views’ ranked among best in the U.S.

By Daniel Schrager Bellingham Herald

Taking a trip? You don’t have to board a plane to reach some of the best destinations in the country, according to a new list from Travel + Leisure.

The travel publication released its roundup of the 23 best road trips in the United States in 2025 – and two were in Washington state.

“From the dramatic California coast to the history-lined thoroughfares of New England, the United States is brimming with scenic drives,” Travel + Leisure contributor Sarah Rose wrote. “There’s no shortage of stunning views along the way …”

Western Washington residents have easy access to three of the routes on the list, including one located entirely in the Evergreen State.

Travel + Leisure’s list of the best options for road trippers in 2025 included the Olympic Peninsula Loop.

A 365-mile stretch of Highway 101 runs across nearly the entire perimeter of the Olympic Peninsula, giving drivers access to Olympic National Park and nearby towns.

Travel + Leisure highlighted the Hoh Rain Forest and Hurricane Ridge as two highlights of the route, while mentioning the peninsula’s beaches as well.

The travel publication also highlighted the route from Seattle to Santa Barbara, known as Pacific Coast Paradise.

The route contains 14 stops over 10 days, according to rental car company Hertz, and takes drivers through Washington, Oregon and California.

Motorists will experience a mix of mountains, coastline and cities including Portland and San Francisco, along with Mount Hood, Big Sur and Morro Bay. What are other top drives in Pacific Northwest?

Travel & Leisure highlighted another Pacific Northwest road trip – the stretch of Highway 101 that runs along the Oregon coast.

The route can be reached from Washington by crossing the Astoria-Megler Bridge, just south of the Long Beach Peninsula.