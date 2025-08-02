Arizona basketball assistant and former Gonzaga player Rem Bakamus joins Texas Tech staff

By Michael Lev Tribune News Service

Arizona men’s basketball assistant coach Rem Bakamus has left the program for a similar position at Big 12 rival Texas Tech.

Bakamus played under Tommy Lloyd at Gonzaga before becoming a graduate assistant at Baylor, where he helped the Bears win the 2021 national championship.

He joined Arizona the following season as director of player development before being elevated to assistant coach last year.

Texas Tech announced the move Friday. Soon after, Bakamus posted a goodbye message on social media.

“I’m leaving Tucson with a heart full of gratitude,” he said. “I’m forever indebted to Coach Lloyd for believing in me and giving me so many opportunities to grow and develop as a coach! To the staff, players, managers and fans, I love y’all.”

It’s unclear whether Arizona will replace Bakamus or shift some responsibilities.

Besides Lloyd, the program lists four coaches who are at the assistant level or higher: Jack Murphy, TJ Benson, Brandon Chappell and Ken Nakagawa.

Arizona also has a president of basketball operations (Matt King), a director of player relations (Jason Gardner) and a director of basketball operations (Evan Manning).