Gabby Williams’ recent resurgence proves she’s ‘vital’ to Storm’s success

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

Somewhat lost in Skylar Diggins’ triple-double in the Storm’s victory over Connecticut on Tuesday was the performance by Storm forward Gabby Williams.

Williams, a former University of Connecticut star, got a nice round of applause when announced to the crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., then went out and had one of her best halves of the season in a 101-85 Seattle victory that was not nearly as close as the final score indicates.

Williams had a team-high 14 points in the first half and finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, three steals, two rebounds and two assists. She didn’t play much in the second half with the Storm ahead by as many as 32 points.

Most of the questions to Storm coach Noelle Quinn after the game were focused on Diggins recording the second triple-double in franchise history.

Then unsolicited, Quinn offered this about Williams, in her fourth season with the Storm after she was acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 for a first-round draft pick and Katie Lou Samuelson.

“The other difference today was Gabby. I’m just going to say it, period. When she’s playing this type of basketball, we’re a different team. … She is vital to our success. Her aggressive level, her efficiency and her confidence. That matters for us to be successful,” Quinn said.

Williams said she made a point of coming out aggressively against the Sun, having scored two points in the previous game, a 69-58 loss at the Washington Mystics.

“I just wanted to get back to finding my rhythm after having a couple slower games, especially after the D.C. loss,” said Williams, who had averaged 8.7 points in the previous six games. “I really just wanted to make sure I got going early.”

Williams followed her strong performance against the Sun with a couple of the Storm’s biggest baskets in their 108-106 double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Williams, who had 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals against the Sparks, made a 5-foot bank shot with 7.9 seconds left in regulation to give Seattle an 86-84 lead.

That could have been the game-winning basket but Los Angeles responded with a basket that sent the game into overtime. Williams made a three-pointer with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to tie the score, but the Sparks won on a basket with 4.9 seconds left.

Williams will try to continue her recent roll when the Storm host the Indiana Fever at noon on Sunday.

The Fever might not have second-year star Caitlin Clark, who has missed the past six games with a right groin injury. There has been no timeline announced for her return.

Clark played in Indiana’s 94-86 win in Seattle in June. She was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting but had nine assists. Aliyah Boston had 31 points for Indiana and Kelsey Mitchell had 26 in that game.

Williams said she is excited to play the Fever in front of the Storm fans.

“We always have a lot of fans at our home games, but obviously we’re going to have a few more this week,” Williams said before this weekend’s games.

Williams, averaging 12.9 points per game, has found a spark against Connecticut this season.

Williams averaged 17.8 points in four games against the Sun – her highest average against any team this season – along with 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

Williams said it was nice to be remembered by fans in Connecticut after she helped the Huskies win national titles in 2015 and 2016. But Williams said her success against Connecticut doesn’t have anything to do with playing there in college.

Williams’ biggest accomplishments after college include winning two Olympic medals for France in women’s basketball, a silver medal in 2024 and a bronze in 2021.

Growing up, it seemed like Williams, who is fluent in French, might win Olympic medals in track. As a 15-year-old sophomore at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., she finished fifth in the high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Williams was the youngest competitor in the event and cleared 6 feet, 2 1/4 inches – the sixth-best ever for a high school athlete.

As a high school junior, Williams tore her ACL playing basketball and did not compete in track after that.

“Track kind of quit me,” Williams said. “It just didn’t make sense anymore (after the injury). I had missed two seasons in a row trying to get ready for college. Plus, my body shape had kind of changed quite a bit. I’m 5’11” and I have athleticism, but I’m not necessarily built like most high jumpers. They’re all taller and thinner and leaner. So I definitely think I peaked (in high school).”