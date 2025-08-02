‘It’s somebody else’s turn’: How Gonzaga women prepare to enter season without Yvonne Ejim

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Lisa Fortier talks to her payer during the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. The San Francisco Dons won the game 70-68. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editors note: This is the final story in a five-part summer series on the Gonzaga women’s basketball program.

For the first time in six years, the name Yvonne Ejim won’t be listed on the roster of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.

Many are curious what life will be like for Gonzaga without No. 15 on the court in 2025-26. The shoes Ejim leaves behind are likely too big for one player to fill.

Perhaps the simplest word to use to sum up what life will be like after Ejim is “different.”

And not different in a bad way. Expect Gonzaga to do what it always does – challenge for a West Coast Conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

No single player will be asked to replicate the numbers Ejim posted last year. Or achieve the various feats including being named the WCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year two consecutive seasons.

Before looking ahead, though, consider some of these Ejim gems achieved last season:

• Averaged nearly a double-double with 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.

• Shot 53.1% from the field (281 of 529).

• Broke the school and WCC career scoring records (2,385).

• Most career field goals (970).

• Most career rebounds (1,140).

• 16-time WCC Player of the Week.

• First WCC player to total 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

• 2024 Olympian (Team Canada).

• 2024 Becky Hammon Player of the Year.

• Two-time All-American honorable mention.

• WNBA draftee.

That’s not everything, but certainly enough to show the sizable footprints Ejim leaves behind.

With the departure of Ejim and Maud Huijbens, the Zags need multiple players to anchor the load in their traditional two-forward lineup.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Whittaker will definitely be a player WCC teams will get to know early. A 6-foot-3 forward, 2 inches taller than Ejim, Whittaker is capable of scoring in the post, but is a threat anywhere including behind the 3-point line.

The New Zealand native has been at Gonzaga nearly two years without having played one minute. She arrived in January 2024 after graduating from high school, redshirting the second half of the season because the Zags had a graduate-heavy lineup. She impressed immediately in practices, flashing an uncanny maturity in her skill set.

It was believed Whittaker would team with Ejim inside last season, but a knee injury suffered during the summer playing for her national team and aggravated in preseason practices sidelined her. Fortier was hopeful the injury would heal, but when the season reached the midway point, Whittaker decided to have surgery.

Whittaker was released to do some things during summer training, but has been kept out of live 5-on-5 action. She’s expected to be ready to go when preseason practices begin in late September.

“There are going to be growing pains, of course,” Fortier said in a general reference to the newness of the team. “I hate to keep using the word ‘opportunity,’ but the fun part about not having (Ejim) is seeing who is going to step into those roles. It won’t be shouldered by one person entirely.”

One of Ejim’s strengths was her versatility. She could be in the post or bring the ball up against pressure among other things.

“Most of the jobs she had were multiple-person jobs,” Fortier said. “She was just extra special and extra capable of doing a job that would usually take two or three people.”

Fortier accepts the challenge.

“We just have to know that it’s somebody else’s turn,” Fortier said. “It’s what we preach. Every year we’re going to graduate good people in important roles. It’s a chance for others to take on a new role.”

Fortier is bullish on Whittaker.

“She can guard everywhere on the court,” Fortier said. “Part of the reason she was hurt is she moves so well and has a tall, strong frame. She can shoot the 3 well. She could lead our team in 3-point shooting. Obviously, it’s hard to say that when you have somebody like Allie Turner on your team, but she could be the next great 3-point shooter. And she can score around the basket. She’s not lacking any tools. There’s not a lot that she can’t do. If we can just keep her healthy, she will easily be a crowd favorite who really helps our team success.”

Junior McKynnlie Dalan, a 6-0 small forward transfer a year ago from Minnesota by way of Montesano, Washington, and 2025 transfers Taylor Smith, a 6-2 junior, and 6-0 graduate Sierra Lichte, who has two years of eligibility, will compete for time inside.

Smith and Lichte bring starting experience. Lichte, from Riverton, Utah, started 29 games last year as a redshirt sophomore at Cal Poly, averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. She totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds in a Big West Tournament win against UC Santa Barbara.

Smith, from Pocatello, averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds last season in 30.2 minutes a game at Weber State. She ranked No. 7 in the Big Sky Conference in scoring and was Weber State’s first All-Big Sky first-team pick since 2017-18.

The Zags return 19.5 points from the two players who have the most experience. That means Gonzaga graduated 45 points. As many as eight players will have opportunities to make up for the lost scoring.

Gonzaga will have a fresh look this season with many new faces. Fans will have to learn how to spell and pronounce names.

The Zags have averaged 26 wins a year under Fortier, who is the lone coach in school history to have 10 seasons of 20 or more wins. Her 12th season should be similar to the first 11.