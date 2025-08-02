Nil Vinyals scores and assists, Velocity defeat Union Omaha 2-1

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity have struggled in League One play of late with a two-game losing streak coming into Saturday’s match.

But two-first half goals, scored by midfielder Nil Vinyals, and team-leader Anuar Pelaez kept Spokane from sliding too far.

With a 2-1 win over Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium, the Velocity remain in first place, two points ahead of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

In the sixth minute, Vinyals scored his second goal of the season on a free kick after midfielder Pierre Reedy drew the foul near the top of the box, and the Velocity seized the early 1-0 advantage.

Although Union Omaha controlled possession with 67%, the Velocity posted 31 first-half clearances to allow just two shots on target.

Then at the end of the period Vinyals connected with Pelaez on a corner kick.

In the 82nd minute, Union Omaha’s Stefano Pinho drew a foul inside the penalty box, and Joe Gallardo converted the penalty kick.

The Owls increased their offensive pressure as they tried to equalize late, but a missed free kick in the 90th minute, helped Spokane hold on.

Vinyals led Spokane’s offense with one goal, one assist, and three chances created.

Camron Miller shined on the defensive end with 24 defensive actions including 20 of the Velocity’s 54 clearances.

Spokane (9-3-5) hosts AV Alta (7-4-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SWX and streamed on ESPN+.