Orlando Bloom won’t testify at Katy Perry’s trial over $15 million mansion

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Orlando Bloom won’t be required to testify at ex-fiancée Katy Perry’s upcoming trial regarding the $15 million mansion she bought from an elderly Texas millionaire, who later claimed he wasn’t in the right state of mind to make such a deal.

Los Angeles County Judge Joseph Lipner ruled Friday that 85-year-old Carl Westcott’s efforts to put Bloom on the stand served no purpose other than to “make it a celebrity circus,” Rolling Stone reported.

Westcott had sought for Bloom to testify in the case, claiming he had information that was relevant to arguments over millions of dollar of repairs that Perry said were necessary due to damage done between the years she purchased the property and when she actually took over control.

Lipner said it was not necessary for Bloom to be questioned about the repairs, and that Westcott should instead broach the matter with “the construction person who actually did it.”

The legal saga all started in July 2020 when Westcott tried to back out of the sale just days after signing the contract with Perry. He claimed to have been on painkillers and suffering from dementia symptoms that would make him unfit to finalize the deal.

At a liability trial in 2023, the judge ultimately ruled that Westcott was perfectly competent at the time he signed the contract. Perry was finally given the keys to the property in April 2024, though she claims extensive repairs due to “lack of maintenance” over the previous four years – as well as the loss of rental income – set her back nearly $6 million.

Perry is seeking to be reimbursed, arguing that Westcott was responsible for handing over the home in the condition it was in when she bought it. Westcott claims Perry never provided final receipts for the repairs that were done, and instead only gave estimates.

The 40-year-old Grammy nominee is expected to testify during the bench trial beginning on Aug. 21 to determine how much she’s owed in damages. Westcott had said Bloom too should testify because he was present for the spring 2024 home inspections and allegedly said he’d be in charge of handling the repairs on Perry’s behalf.

The latest development comes nearly a month after Perry’s representatives released a joint statement confirming that she’d ended her nine-year, on-and-off relationship with Bloom, to whom she got engaged in 2019.

The “Firework” singer and the “Lord of the Rings” star share 4-year-old daughter Daisy.