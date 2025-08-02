Sex toy thrown onto WNBA court for second time in 3 days, briefly stopping game

By Zach Powell The Athletic

Three days after a WNBA game was stopped after a fan tossed a sex toy onto the court, it happened again.

The bright green object was thrown onto the court at Wintrust Arena during a contest between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday, forcing referees to stop play. The stoppage happened midway through the third quarter after Valkyries guard Kate Martin launched and missed a deep 3-pointer. Officials stopped play immediately after the toy flew onto the court along the baseline underneath the Sky’s basket. Referee Blanca Burns quickly kicked it off the floor before a Sky equipment staffer removed it.

Sky forward Elizabeth Williams expressed her frustration with the incident.

“I think it’s super disrespectful. I don’t get it, I don’t really get the point of it,” Williams said during a postgame news conference after Chicago fell to Golden State 73-66. “It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it just needs to grow up.”

A similar occurrence took place on Tuesday night while a neon green sex toy was tossed onto the floor in a game between the Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at the Chase Center in San Francisco. That incident happened during the fourth quarter, with less than a minute left on the clock, and television cameras caught the toy before a laughing security guard removed it with a towel.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.