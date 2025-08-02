Titans QB Cam Ward isn’t finished proving doubters wrong: ‘There’s a target on my back’

By Jeff Howe The Athletic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The football universe has started to view Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward through a different lens.

But Ward, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft, still holds onto all the slights from his past. He has to stay true to himself to remain on his successful course.

“I don’t care about the hype,” Ward told The Athletic on Tuesday after the Titans’ first padded practice of training camp. “I don’t care about social media. All I care about is this 100-yard field. … At the end of the day, football takes care of everything.”

Ward was a zero-star recruit from West Columbia, Texas, and his lone collegiate offer came from Incarnate Word despite his coaches’ relentless efforts to increase his exposure. As Ward thrived, first at Incarnate Word, then at Washington State, those same college coaches were forced to do a double take.

Ward was there all along. His detractors simply didn’t want to believe it, blissfully ignorant to the player who was begging them to trust that he was worth the investment. And when they finally came around in 2024 during his time in the transfer portal, Ward kept mental notes of their verbal jabs and excuses, laughing at the phone calls from coaches who were too busy to give him time years earlier. He transferred to Miami, as the Hurricanes conveyed a plan to improve his draft stock.

Of course, Ward delivered, and the NFL was ready for him. The Titans, under new general manager Mike Borgonzi, identified Ward as their near-certain No. 1 pick by the conclusion of the scouting combine in early March. Although the New York Giants made aggressive plays to acquire the No. 1 pick, the Titans didn’t waver. They were sold on making Ward the face of the franchise.

In the snap of a finger, Ward transformed from the QB no one wanted to the most celebrated player in the draft class. So how does he manage this new feeling?

“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in (the league) with open arms,” Ward said. “I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”

It’s gone to plan so far. Ward has been everything the Titans hoped he would be. He’s at the Titans’ facility by 5:30 a.m. every day during camp for a weightlifting session. Perhaps more impressively, he’s bringing new teammates with him to these workouts. They want to be around Ward, not just because they know he’s the future of the franchise but also because of his ability to lead a room.

“I haven’t seen him change one bit from the time I met him before we picked him,” Borgonzi told The Athletic. “That’s what makes him special. He doesn’t hear all the noise. He does carry that chip on his shoulder, which is a good thing. He has a really good demeanor about him. He’s confident. He knows who he is. I don’t think being the No. 1 pick has changed him at all. He comes out here and works just like he did last year in Miami.”

Ward will take his lumps. While the Titans have improved their roster, they also had the No. 1 pick for a reason. This isn’t an overnight rebuild. And the rookie still has to improve his protection calls, adjust to the NFL’s accelerated speed and learn by making mistakes.

To the Titans’ credit, they’ve encouraged Ward to attempt several throws. They want him to get a feel for those he can make and the throws that will lead to trouble. It’s better to find out now than in September.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Borgonzi said. “We want him to come out here and compete and lead this team. That’s the expectation at the end of the day, that he continues to get better. He’s a rookie. Just like all these other guys, he’s going to make mistakes and learn from it, but you want to see growth.”

Ward said he isn’t exactly ready to let his detractors off the hook, even though he’s moved up a level. And if he really wants to find a way to stick it to the NFL, he can fall back upon his 2024 draft evaluation, when teams mostly viewed him as a mid-rounder — and certainly outside of the group of six QBs selected in the first round.

Regardless of where Ward draws his motivation, the Titans are clearly happy with the early return on their big investment. He’s been at the facility around the clock, and they’re excited about his potential.

“Good things only come to people who work,” Ward said. “Growing up, I saw my dad wake up at 4:30 a.m. doing a job he didn’t like. If I can’t wake up early to do a job I do like, I just think I shouldn’t be here.”