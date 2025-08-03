A Grip on Sports: There is no recipe that can include every ingredient we find each morning as we try to give you a satisfying meal at a good price

A GRIP ON SPORTS • When I make scrambled eggs for breakfast these days, the usually are of the kitchen-sink variety. You know what I mean, right? Whatever is in the fridge might just end up being sliced up, cooked and served. Sort of like today’s column.

• There are always eggs, sure. Some sort of other protein, usually bacon or ham but occasionally, like later this morning, Italian sausage or a hot dog or maybe even a piece of leftover chicken.

And, yes, I know. Chicken in scrambled eggs is redundant.

Anyhow, there are always veggies too. Onions. Garlic. Way too much garlic according to the women I am related to by marriage. Sometimes peppers. Spinach. Diced tomatoes. Whatever is starting to age ungracefully in the vegetable bin.

Add some melted cheese on top, some hot sauce to taste and a piece of rye toast, either Oroweat’s dill or Jewish (which feature fewer carbs than most), under the mad scramble and I’m golden.

Full for the rest of the morning too.

• So what are the equivalent ingredients in the regional sports world?

This time of year, this season anyway, the role of the eggs is played by the Mariners. Have to include them every day. They are the sticky component that holds everything together. Some days they are the star, other days just the supporting character to the main protein.

When I think of protein, I think of football. College or pro. The Cougars, Eagles, Vandal, Pirates, Huskies or Seahawks. Oh, sure, part of the year ham’s best rep is basketball. And bacon, especially the Canadian variety, must be friends with hockey. But if there is football news of any consequence, it is thrown in the pan without much thought. And always gives us something to chew on.

We must have our vegetables, right? Even in a breakfast platter. It’s the healthiest way to start a great day.

It probably isn’t much of a secret but I’ve never been a big fan of green things. Or yellow or orange or whatever color kale is. Nor of fruits, though a good apple pie always has a spot on my dessert list. But I digress.

The veggies in this recipe represent those sports most folks don’t go out of their way to watch. Sports like tennis or golf or track or soccer or lacrosse. If there is some news available, I’ll include it but rarely do I go out of my way to find it.

Sadly, as I alluded to above, when those sports start to take a turn, like the contents of that one bin low in the fridge, I pay more attention.

That’s my failing. Not the sports’. Or yours’. It seems as if every year one of my resolutions includes adding more good-for-you items to my daily diet, either the one that goes into my body or the other one that is meant to feed my mind. And yours, by association.

And every year I fail. Heck, every season. No matter if it is summer and I should add more information about Summer McIntosh or winter and better coverage of the Winter Classic. Like carrots and celery – another great ingredient in scrambled eggs if you slice it thin enough and don’t let it lose its crunchiness – they never seem to find enough traction in our mornings.

• Hope this has made you hungry. Not just for breakfast, which can mean anything from flapjacks to granola and berries. But for the full-meal-deal I try to provide here most every day.

And present below.

WSU: How good will the Cougars be in Jimmy Rogers’ first season at the helm? Not sure. But if the reports out of Pullman are to be taken as gospel, then there is an abundance of, well, let’s call it “enthusiasm.” And that’s never a bad thing. Greg Woods took in the fourth practice, held Saturday, and has this report. The bottom line? The defensive line dominated its offensive counterparts. … Cam Ward came to Pullman a few years ago not just to follow his favorite college coach. He also came to prove doubters wrong. He’s says he’s still motivated by that even after being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, this is a drum I’ve been banging on for years. Every year since I took on this column and the role of part-time sports media critic for the S-R. ESPN’s relationships with the sports it covers is too incestuous. Has been that way for decades. John Canzano has some thoughts on the matter, thoughts I agree with wholeheartedly. … Some football players are unlucky in the roll of the injury dice. One such player for Washington is Russell Davis II, an edge rusher of some renown who will miss a second season with injuries. … Oregon State was back it Saturday and Nick Daschel, who has been promoted at the Oregonian, returned to Corvallis to fill in wherever needed. Just like the defender he wrote about. … Recruiting never stops. Ask Oregon. And Colorado. … The Buffs’ offense will be different this season. … Utah hopes its defense will be back to what it once was. … UCLA has a plan to keep its running backs fast and fresh. … Is USC going to ultimately be a disappointment again this season? … Arizona has an assistant who has everyone’s respect. … The Mountain West’s preseason defensive player of the year plays for San Diego State. … I pass along some more Colorado State-related news in the Seahawks’ section. But there is also some to pass along here. … Oklahoma is expected to have a bounce back season, mainly because of two WSU imports: OC Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer. Our thoughts? Mateer better have tightened up his delivery or the SEC defense he faces will feast on overthrown passes. … In basketball news, Arizona has a Dutch import that is expected to fill more than one hole in the lineup.

Gonzaga: Quite often this summer I’ve been able to link a Greg Lee story on the women’s basketball team. Sweet. It’s sort of like having someone emerge from the kitchen and bring you a cinnamon roll or something to your table, saying it’s compliments of the chef. Today, Greg cooks up a piece covering how the Zags will have to adjust to not having Yvonne Ejim to lean on anymore. … Speaking of former players, Theo Lawson has one on a Zag who wasn’t a Zag long enough for most fans’ liking. Hunter Sallis, who came to GU from the Nebraska high school ranks, spent two seasons in Spokane and then blossomed at Wake Forest, is now trying to make his way into the NBA.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Damien Lillard made an announcement yesterday at Weber State’s alumni basketball game. He’s going to serve as the school’s general manager. He has some extra time this year as he rehabs an Achilles injury.

Indians: A seven-run second inning was all Spokane needed Saturday night to get past Hillsboro 7-1 at Avista Stadium. Dave Nichols was there and has this game story. … But that’s not all Dave has for us this morning. His surprise? An Air Force servicewoman, Sierra Burke, being able to surprise her children on the field after a recent deployment away from Spokane.

Velocity: A 2-1 win last night at ONE Spokane Stadium did two things for the Velocity. It snapped a two-match losing streak and it allowed them to stay two points ahead of the Chattanooga Red Wolves in USL League One play.

Mariners: Randy Arozarena did not miss his 10th-inning opportunity. He got the pitch he wanted, he hit it out and the M’s were once again tied. But the rest of his teammates missed way too many, including a golden one in the seventh inning, and they ultimately fell 6-4 to Texas. … Yes, Seattle has the pieces now. But can it overcome the weird nature of the game and win the ultimate prize? … Baseball is once again being buffeted by two old enemies: gambling and labor strife. … Will his big hit Friday lift J.P. Crawford from his recent slump? … There is one more Ryne Sandberg story to pass along. It covers the legacy he leaves behind for the Cubs.

Seahawks: The Hawks held their annual Lumen Field Football Fest. Sam Darnold got his first peek at the event. … When Seattle drafted Colorado State’s Tory Horton, I was all in. I follow CSU for a variety of reasons and knew how good he was until he tore up his knee. The Seahawks picked up another fifth-round bargain.

Sounders: Seven more goals? Wouldn’t that be nice for Seattle as it plays its second Leagues Cup match tonight.

Storm: Gabby Williams shows on pretty much a nightly basis how important she is to Seattle’s success.

Swimming: The U.S. team at the World Championships started slowly. Part of it was a sickness that was going through the squad. As the Singapore meet wore on, complaints about the failures became widespread. In the end, though, the U.S. once again won more gold medals than any country and more medals overall.

Golf: Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen struggled Saturday, shot a 3-over 73 and fell to a tie for ninth at the Wyndham Championships. He’ll go out today trying to shoot low enough to earn a spot in next week’s Fed Ed playoffs.

• One thing I noticed this morning? The sun is no longer shining directly into my office as it begins its journey across the sky. It has been a welcome intruder since mid-May. No longer. Just another example of the downward spiral we are all in as we head toward the dark, cold days of winter. Until later …