State Route 27 reopens after semi rollover spills grain, diesel

A semitruck rolled over on state Route 27 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday 2 miles south of Fairfield, spilling grain and diesel and leading to the road being completely blocked off, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Washington State Patrol and firefighters arrived shortly after to treat the driver for “minor injuries,” WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

The Department of Transportation redirected northbound traffic onto Waverly Road and southbound traffic to Carlton Avenue.

The state Department of Ecology was informed of the diesel spill, but Riddell said it wasn’t significant enough to be a cause for concern.

The road was cleared and reopened by 2 p.m., according to a second release from WSP.