This day in history: Glenrose residents united to oppose ‘high density housing tracts’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Glenrose residents formed the Glenrose Preservation and Development Association as a way to resist attempts to “subdivide their area for high density housing tracts.”

“The area is primarily marked by five- to 40-acre land parcels per home, by orchards, a few grain fields, a variety of livestock and some timber,” The Spokesman-Review wrote.

The group opposed what it called “arbitrary spot zoning,” which contributed to urban sprawl. In particular, they were fighting a proposal to build 27 houses on fewer than 4 acres.

The association had “voted to go to court if the project is approved.”

From 1925: A contingent of 200 expert golfers, part of a Golfers Magazine touring group, descended on Spokane, where they played a “thrilling” set of matches at the Manito Golf Club.

“Never in the history of golf in Spokane has a greater number of national, international, professional and amateur golf champions been seen in action over one course,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

Among the star players were Chick Evans, former U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur champion, and Jim Barnes, the British Open champion and a former Spokane club pro.

The golfers were touring the country by rail, and this was their third stop since leaving Chicago.

Also on this day

1492: Christopher Columbus departed from Spain, beginning his voyage to find a new route to the East Indies.

1914: Germany invaded Belgium, declaring war on France, triggering Britain’s involvement in World War I.