2 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting in downtown LA after music festival

By Joseph Serna, Christopher Buchanan and Hannah Fry Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed and six others were wounded at an after-party for the Hard Summer music festival in downtown Los Angeles early Monday, according to police and media reports.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, a “big party” was shut down at a warehouse in the 1100 block of 14th Place after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside, said Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.

The party had been promoted on social media as an unofficial after-party for the Hard Summer festival, a house- and techno-music event taking place over the weekend at Hollywood Park, next to SoFi Stadium.

A post for the after-party on Instagram listed several DJs who were expected to spin techno and house music.

But at about 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched back to the area after reports of gunfire and found eight people shot, Eisenman said.

One man was declared dead at the scene, and seven others were taken to the hospital, where a woman died of her injuries.

No suspects have been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Illegal parties have been a recurring problem in downtown Los Angeles.

In May, hundreds of people showed up for an illegal rooftop concert spanning two parking lots downtown, with a group of them later spilling out into the surrounding neighborhood. At one point that night, vandals within the crowd began spray-painting an A-line train and pounding on the windows.

On Monday, the chaos that had overtaken the downtown industrial area overnight had calmed by midmorning as detectives scoured the area for evidence. Nearly 50 numbered yellow markers were on the ground, identifying the locations of pieces of evidence including possible bullets or shell casings.

A security guard who works nearby said the area has long been a destination for after-parties because of its location away from residential neighborhoods. Many partygoers affectionately refer to the events as “afters” and stay until early the next morning, he said.

Tyrone Laney, who lives in a temporary housing encampment around the corner from where Monday’s shooting occurred, said the partygoers returned an hour after police broke up their party around 11 p.m. Sunday. For hours, he said, he felt the thumping music through the sidewalk as the other encampment occupants slept. Sometime after 1 a.m., he and others heard quick-succession gunfire from what sounded like an automatic weapon, he said.

“It was pretty clear and loud. … You knew that if those bullets landed in somebody, that they weren’t walking away from the situation,” Laney said.

The police responded immediately, Laney said, and the block was quickly inundated with sirens, flashing lights and the whirring of helicopters hovering above.

“It just happened so fast. … I thought it might’ve been a drive-by or somebody rolled up on somebody that they were looking for,” Laney said.

The Hard Summer music festival, a weekend-long event featuring established and up-and-coming music acts, was first held in Los Angeles in 2007. A series of noise complaints from South Bay communities last year prompted organizers and Inglewood officials to mitigate sound levels this year, including changing where speakers were located at the venue.