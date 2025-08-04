Idaho opens season ranked No. 12 in FCS Stats preseason poll

From staff reports

The Idaho Vandals football team was ranked No. 12 in the FCS Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 released Monday.

The Vandals are joined by five Big Sky Conference foes in the rankings with No. 2 Montana State, No. 7 Montana, No. 8 UC Davis, No. 15 Sacramento State and No. 19 Northern Arizona.

North Dakota State topped the rankings after beating Montana State in last year’s championship game.

The Vandals had a 10-4 record last season and went 6-2 in the Big Sky under coach Jason Eck, who left to take an opening at New Mexico. Idaho lost in the FCS quarterfinals and closed ranked No. 7.

First-year coach Thomas Ford leads Idaho into the season at Washington State on Aug. 30.