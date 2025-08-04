On fall camp’s first day of full pads, WSU defenders get chances to tackle QBs in live reps

PULLMAN – In the days leading up to Washington State’s fifth day of fall camp, Max Baloun heard rumors about a live session on the horizon, an opportunity to unleash their physical tools and tackle quarterbacks in earnest.

Then in one team meeting, head coach Jimmy Rogers let the news slip, leading defensive linemen like Baloun to lick their chops: No longer would they beat their matchup on the offensive line and storm toward the quarterback, only to run by him and record a simulated sack to prevent injuries. On the first day of full pads, they could tackle quarterbacks.

“I mean, it’s definitely on my mind,” Baloun said. “I wouldn’t say it’s at the front. Like I said earlier, you can’t really let it change your mindset. You just gotta go and do the same thing. The only difference is you just have to finish plays now.”

In the final team period of WSU’s Monday practice, Baloun and the Cougs’ defensive line did that and more. In one sequence, redshirt freshman defensive Ben Beatty crashed in off the edge and hammered transfer quarterback Julian Dugger, who had traded his usual black no-contact jersey for a live crimson one. On another play, Dugger eluded pressure and scampered upfield, where he used a bruising block from running back Leo Pulalasi, whose services freed up Dugger to glide into the end zone.

Five days in, that might have been the highlight of WSU’s fall camp, a compelling display of athleticism from Dugger, one of four quarterbacks vying for starting duties. As he sensed pressure, he moved to his right, where he encountered redshirt freshman defensive end Fernando Lecuona. So Dugger slammed on the brakes, which sent Lecuona to the ground, opening up a lane of green grass.

But the opportunity for WSU defenders to bring quarterbacks down amounted to a remarkable departure from the norm, from the philosophies of coaches at WSU and across the country, who would rather eat chalk than let a defender rough up their quarterbacks.

Rogers remains wary of injuries, likely more so than many coaches, which is why Monday’s live period was short. But as four quarterbacks compete for the starting nod – incumbent Zevi Eckhaus, returner Jaxon Potter and transfers Dugger and Ajani Sheppard – he needs chances to see what they can do in game-like settings.

“I think it’s hard to say it’s a sack if it’s a one-hand touch and I’m telling the D-line to stay away from the quarterback,” said Rogers, who added that quarterbacks would face live situations a few more times during fall camp. “We have four right now that are competing for a position. In a normal setting, Duggie would have been down. In a real setting, he just scored a touchdown.”

“It’s very exciting,” Baloun added. “It’s probably the most fun – you’re getting ready for practice, and you’re like, we get to tackle the quarterback actually. Doesn’t happen often. But you can’t really let it change your mindset. You still have to go out and do the same thing, because if you try to do more, you end up hurting yourself. So (we’re) in the same mindset of, ‘I’m just going to go out and play football and finish plays.’”

Exciting as it was for the Cougar defenders, not all had the chance. Off working on the side included linebacker Keith Brown, a shoo-in for a starting spot, as well as defensive lineman Mike Sandjo, cornerback Kai Rapolla, offensive lineman Nick Bakken, safety Trey Ridley, defensive tackle Connor Sullivan, cornerback Jamarey Smith, linebacker Jovan Clark and safety Tucker Large, who is perhaps the player Rogers trusts most, making his absence likely about rest.

Last week, Rogers indicated Sandjo would miss a couple weeks with a back injury, but he expects Sandjo back for WSU’s season-opener on Aug. 30. He also said Clark would miss about a week with his own injury.

But on this front, there was good news for the Cougars as well. Wide receiver Devin Ellison, a junior college transfer widely expected to figure prominently in WSU’s wideout rotation, was back in action after missing the previous practice with what Rogers called a heel issue. Transfer offensive lineman Sone Falealo, who got in a scuffle on Friday and missed Saturday’s practice, was back on Monday – just not suited up.

Washington State might be trying to avoid further absences due to injuries, but Rogers and his staff see real importance in live reps. In Monday’s practice, running backs got plenty, running tons of plays in the red zone. Transfer Kirby Vorhees and returner Dylan Paine, the latter back in the fold after tearing his ACL last season, took advantage of those.

But the headlines will go to the WSU quarterbacks, whose competition continues. Eckhaus, the frontrunner, completed a touchdown catch to tight end Hudson Cedarland during one red zone situation on Monday. Potter connected on a similarly tough pass to fellow tight end Beau Baker over the middle. Sheppard has been accurate all camp, including on deep balls, and Dugger has impressed with his sheer athleticism.

What’s new: Those guys will be facing live tackling a few more times during fall camp. To Rogers and his coaches, that makes a difference, the kind that informs decisions they’ll have to make.

“There’s a certain mindset for an O-line when we know we’re going live and the quarterback’s getting hit that they need to feel prior to game day,” Rogers said. “There’s a certain emotion that the quarterback knows that he’s gonna get hit if he holds onto the ball too long.

“They need to go through that progression. I can’t claim who the best players are if they haven’t been put in that situation. There’s a rep count which I want to hit in putting them in those situations so we don’t risk too many injuries. But everything is done with a purpose and with thought in mind, with the big picture ahead.”

That philosophy and others seem to be resonating with fifth-year senior wide receiver Josh Meredith, who is in position to earn a starting role this fall. He started his career with a redshirt year in 2021, when former coach Jake Dickert took over a few weeks into the season. With 74 newcomers on this year’s WSU team, Meredith is one of a few Cougars with the perspective of multiple coaching staffs.

Asked how he likes working with Rogers and his staff, Meredith was a little vague with his wording. He was clear with his message.

“I’ll say it’s a complete (180). I won’t go too deep about that,” Meredith said. “But (Rogers is) just a guy you can really respect. He’s gonna be up front. He’s gonna tell you the truth. Nothing’s personal that comes out of his mouth. He really does want the best for you. He might look like he’s mean mugging all the time, but I promise you, he’s a good guy, and he just wants the best out of all of us.”