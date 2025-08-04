The New York Post announces a California newspaper

Katie Robertson New York Times

New York’s biggest tabloid is heading West.

The New York Post said Monday that it would introduce a new version next year called The California Post, aiming to muscle in to an ailing local news ecosystem on the West Coast.

The California Post will have its headquarters in Los Angeles and replicate The New York Post’s style of bombastic reporting, sports coverage and celebrity gossip from a California perspective, the company said. The newspaper will have its own staff of reporters, editors and photographers, though it will also share some resources with The New York Post. It will publish online and will print a daily edition starting in early 2026.

Keith Poole, editor-in-chief of The New York Post, will be in charge of both newspapers. Nick Papps, a longtime editor at News Corp’s Australian operation, will be the editor-in-chief of The California Post.

“California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse,” Poole said in a statement. “Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented.”

The Post’s move into new territory comes at a time when California’s media landscape has hollowed out. Many local newspapers have shuttered, as they have across the country. The Los Angeles Times, the state’s biggest daily newspaper, is losing tens of millions of dollars a year and has suffered controversy and a loss of subscriptions over its owner’s decision to block an editorial endorsement of last year’s Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris. It cut its newsroom by more than 20% early last year, with further rounds of layoffs and buyouts this year.

The New York Post, which was founded by Alexander Hamilton and has been publishing in some form since 1801, already has a large pool of readers in California. The company said LA was its second-largest market of readers and that 90% of its digital readership lived outside of New York.

Known for its conservative bent as one of Rupert Murdoch’s flagship newspapers, The New York Post will also enter California as the race for governor heats up and the state continues to grapple with policy changes from the Trump administration, such as on immigration and the environment.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit,” Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, the Post’s publisher, said in a statement.

