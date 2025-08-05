Ask the doctors: Discussing radon, Parkinson’s and musty smells

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My ex-husband had a certain musty smell before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Now my current husband has that same smell, and I’m worried he has Parkinson’s, too. Radon is a problem here in Tennessee, and I’ve heard it’s connected to Parkinson’s. Why isn’t this public knowledge?

Dear Reader: In recent columns, we have written about the health risks of exposure to radon gas, some unusual symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and the biochemistry behind a distinct and musty scent that sometimes occurs in the skin of older adults. Your letter intrigued us with a discussion of all three.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. It changes the region of the brain associated with muscle movement and other functions. These result in a deficit of dopamine, a neurotransmitter crucial to smooth, sustained and deliberate movement. The steady decrease in dopamine production causes the primary symptoms of Parkinson’s. These include muscle rigidity, slowed movement, tremors, balance problems, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech.

Like many neurodegenerative conditions, there is no specific test for Parkinson’s disease, which often makes it difficult to diagnose. That’s why, when a woman in Scotland told researchers in 2009 that her husband’s scent changed several years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and that she could recognize that scent in others with the disease, they were intrigued. A decade later, researchers had isolated four compounds specific to the skin secretions of people living with Parkinson’s. The hope is someday these can be used as biomarkers for early diagnosis of the disease.

In a recent column, we explored the age-related changes that can lead to a musty, dusty smell on the skin of older adults. Because the compound that causes the scent is not water-soluble, it can’t be washed off, so it can become quite noticeable. The compound is also easily aerosolized and can infiltrate an entire room. A significant portion of older adults emit this musty smell. By contrast, the number of adults over age 60 with Parkinson’s is far smaller – about 10 out of every 1,000. A musty scent in older adults does not automatically indicate Parkinson’s disease.

Radon is a colorless, odorless and radioactive gas; it results from the decay of uranium and radium found in rocks and soil. Radon can seep into buildings through cracks and openings in foundations. Exposure poses health risks, primarily lung cancer. Some regions, including the area in Tennessee you are writing from, are radon hotspots. That makes it particularly important to use a reliable radon detector.

The results of some research have suggested a possible connection between radon gas exposure and neurodegenerative disease, including Parkinson’s. However, a definitive link has not been established. To ease your mind, discuss your concerns with your husband and his health care providers. At the very least, they can perform a baseline assessment to measure against for future neurological changes.