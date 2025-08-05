DOJ again lists Washington as ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ in new list

A new list published by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday designates Washington as a “sanctuary jurisdiction” that impedes the enforcement of immigration law, though the Washington state attorney general’s office continues to say the state does not “conflict with federal law.”

“The Keep Washington Working Act keeps communities safe by preserving local law enforcement resources for enforcing state and local laws,” Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Attorney General Nick Brown, said Tuesday. “It also builds trust between law enforcement and our immigrant communities. It does not conflict with federal law.”

The state law restricts local law enforcement from using local resources to help federal officials enforce immigration law and prevents local law enforcement from sharing nonpublic information with federal officials, except in certain scenarios.

The list is the second time the Department of Justice has classified which jurisdictions it believes have laws and regulations that restrict cooperation with federal immigration officials. President Donald Trump, who previously ordered its publication, has said those on the list risk the loss of federal funds.

However, the initial list of more than 500 jurisdictions that was published in late May was quickly removed, following objections from some who appeared on it.

After Lincoln County was among the 35 in Washington named on the list, the county’s board of commissioners adopted a formal declaration stating that the county was not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The new list is scaled back and includes 12 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia, along with several cities and counties. While Seattle is still classified as a sanctuary jurisdiction, four other Washington cities – Yakima, Tacoma, Olympia and Everett – were removed. None of Washington’s 39 counties appear on the new list, either.

The announcement does not include the definition or criteria the Department of Justice used to determine which jurisdictions qualified for the updated list.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” federal Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement Tuesday. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

In recent months, some federal officials have sought to attack the Keep Washington Working Act.

Spokane Rep. Michael Baumgartner and other members of a House oversight committee announced in late March that it had begun to investigate the Keep Washington Working Act and asked for additional information on the law.

Faulk said Tuesday there has not been additional conversation with the committee since it responded to the request in April.