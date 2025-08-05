Eugenio Suárez homers to back Bryan Woo gem in Mariners’ rout of White Sox

By Adam Jude Seattle Times Seattle Times

Eugenio Suárez hit a mammoth two-run home run – his 37th homer of the season and first since his return to Seattle – and Bryan Woo threw a seven-inning gem to lead the Mariners to an 8-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the opener of their three-game series Tuesday night before a crowd of 30,686 at T-Mobile Park.

Dominic Canzone and Josh Naylor also homered for the Mariners, who improved to 4-1 since reuniting with Suárez at the trade deadline last week.

The win pushed the Mariners (61-53) into the second American League wild-card spot, ahead of the Yankees (60-54) and 2.5 games back of the Red Sox for the top spot.

The Mariners remain three games back of the Astros (64-50) in the AL West.

Woo matched his career high with nine strikeouts, allowing only a solo home run in the first inning. He scattered just two hits with no walks, retiring the final 16 batters he faced.

Woo has thrown at least six innings in all 22 of his starts this season, extending a club record.

Sure, this is the sort of clean performance one should expect from the Mariners against a team like the White Sox, who at 42-71 own the worst record in the AL.

But it’s worth noting that the White Sox came into the series with a 10-5 record since the All-Star break, and their starter Tuesday night, right-hander Davis Martin, had crafted a seven-inning gem against the Mariners back in May.

The Mariners new-look lineup eventually knocked him out of the game Tuesday.

Canzone’s 405-foot blast off Martin tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning. It was his seventh homer of the season (first since July 3) and continued his breakthrough season since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in early June.

Suárez had whiffed at three straight pitches in his first at-bat against Martin, but he didn’t miss the first pitch in his second at-bat. Suárez turned on a Martin cutter and yanked it 390 feet out to left field, a 105.9-mph blast off the bat.

It was Suárez’s first homer for the Mariners since Sept. 30, 2023.

Naylor, acquired two weeks ago from the Diamondbacks, his hit second home run with the Mariners, a 378-foot shot in the seventh inning.

Naylor also stole two bases in the sixth inning – he’s 8 for 8 in stolen-base attempts in 11 games with the Mariners – and scored on Jorge Polanco’s two-run single.

Chicago’s Luis Robert Jr. and Colson Montgomery hit solo homers off Jackson Kowar in the ninth inning.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Root Sports.